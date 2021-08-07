Ile de France sale at Beatties

The breed is proving popular throughout the world with increased demand. Local breeders Edward and Stewart Adamson have at present got a ram in quarantine facilities in England in preparation for semen collection later in the season due to the interest from United States and Canada.

Buyers throughout the world are also more likely to focus on performance figures than our own local customers. For those who have studied performance recording and looked at the data from the Ram Compare project which includes Northern Ireland will know that there is a strong argument for trying to source their stock ram with a set of good performance figures behind them.

Edward said: “A combination of performance figures and good conformation has drawn the North American breeders towards Kilroot Ferrari who was selected for semen collection.”

Kilroot Ferrari.

Focusing on quality and taste are the main aims for lamb production for Rodney Balfour from Letterbreen, just outside Enniskillen on the family’s lowland sheep farm. Rodney took over the running of the family farm in 2017. After researching sheep breeds Rodney realised the advantages of the Il de France breed of long carcass length, quality of meat and out of season breeding would suit his aim of providing year-round locally produced lamb for supply to local hotels and restaurants.

He also introduced some Ryeland sires which are a slower growing breed, breed out of season, fatten naturally on grass, and also provide a succulent flavoursome meat. He planned lambing to take place 3-4 times a year. The first two years were spent building up the breeding ewes’ stock with Il de France and Ryeland crossbreeds. Lamb production was increased with the aim to supply several local hotels - then Covid 19 struck! The hospitality industry closed and therefore Rodney’s intended market.

An alternative had to be found and so Rodney opened a farm shop on the farm to sell his lamb directly to the public. This was earlier than planned but looking back it was a good move to be forced into as more people wanted to shop local and know where their food came from during lockdown.

Mullygarry Lambs are naturally fattened on grass only and slaughtered in the local meat plant when approximately 55-60kg. They are then dry aged and butchered locally and delivered back to the farm shop for sale to the public either chilled or frozen. The cuts are larger due the higher weight and the longer loin of the Il de France.

Rodney Balfour's stock ram.

Keeping the work local Rodney’s sister-in-law developed and maintains the website and Instagram pages for promoting and advertising stock.