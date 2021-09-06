Important TB webinar for members
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is holding two TB member webinars next week to highlight why it is so important that everyone takes the time to respond to DAERA’s Proposed Implementation and Next Steps of the bTB Eradication Strategy for Northern Ireland (NI) consultation.
It is a public consultation, and it is critical that farmers and their wider families make their opinion known. Every farmer in NI has a TB story and we must use our individual stories to influence the future of a bTB eradication strategy in NI and develop a solution that will work for the farming industry.
The webinars will explain the straightforward process of completing the consultation (will only take a few minutes), the proposals that have been put forward such as wildlife intervention and a 25 percent TB herd valuation cut, and the UFU’s response.
The webinars will take place on
Monday 6 September, 8pm (Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh).
Wednesday 8 September, 8pm (Antrim, Down and Derry/Londonderry).
To register visit https://www.ufuni.org/events/tb-strategy-consultation-county-webinars.