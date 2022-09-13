Impressive family home, outbuildings and 48 acres of agricultural land for £1.5M

Cherryvale, on the Lough Road near Boardmills, is on the market through estate agent Bill McKelvey, Saintfield.

This holding was originally set up as a stud farm with “excellent equestrian facilities”.

There is an impressive stone wall entrance to Cherryvale, with a sweeping brick paved driveway. The house and stable yard have separate entrances, both with attractive sets of gates.

The six bedroom home boasts an en suite bathroom, dressing room, grand reception hall with fireplace, drawing room, lounge, games room, dining room and study.

The kitchen includes an Aga and matching island, while one of the bathrooms has a jacuzzi bath.

The home comprises oil fired central heating, UPVC double glazing and beam vacuum system.

As well as 48 acres of agricultural land, there is an additional small paddock and an excellent range of outbuildings.

These include:

* Coach house

* Attached stable block, housing four Victorian style stalls with power, light and water

* White stable block which includes a small tractor shed with sliding doors; tack room; three loose boxes with water and hay racks; first floor former apartment

* Large steel shed

* Modern steel shed with three loose boxes and loft over

* Steel portal frame shed with three internal pens, feeding barriers and water troughs, one with gate to paddock

For more information see here or contact Bill McKelvey on Tel. 028 9751 9996.

