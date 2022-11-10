Nicola Howie from the 20-cow Cairnton Herd based in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, was the overall winner of the breed society’s recent Youth Development Programme national final.

The Dungannon event attracted more than 70 calf and young handler entries.

There was strong competition in the young handler classes, with top place in the junior section going to Jasmine Parke from the Coolermoney Herd, Strabane.

Kenneth Bready, Rathfriland, won the April born intermediate bull calf class with Kiltariff Lord Tucker Y435. He was congratulated by Mena McCloskey, Trisant Design, sponsor. Picture: Columba O’Hare Newry.ie

The winner of the intermediate class was Joe Mallon from the Swatragh-based Knockoneil Herd; while Sam Matchett, Birches Herd, Portadown, was the winner of the senior handling class.

“The competitors were all very polite, and did a good job in the showring.

"Their calves were well groomed and presented, and I was very impressed with the high standard of stockmanship,” explained Nichola.

Star of the show, and winner of the heifer calf championship and supreme overall title, was the seven-month-old Greenacres Top Lass Y201 ET, bred by new breeders Noel Willis, and son Daniel from Portadown.

Advertisement

Judge Nicola Howie, Aberdeen, and Alan Shaw, WD Meats, sponsor, congratulate the young handler class winners, Jasmine Parke, Joe Mallon and Sam Matchett. Picture: Columba O’Hare/Newry.ie

The father and son team established the Greenacres Herd in 2020 with advice from good friend and fellow pedigree breeder Brian Anderson (Drumgar Lodge). Foundation females and embryos were purchased from the HW and Netherton herds own by William McLaren in Perthshire, and the Mosshall Herd in West Lothian.

The Greenacres prefix currently comprises of eight black and red Angus females.

The 2022 calf show winner was the result of an embryo from Netherton Top Lass T879 ET, and the AI sire Netherton Americano M703.

Advertisement

Nicola Howie said: ”Today’s overall champion is a very smart heifer with so much style and flash.

Bull calf champion and winner of the senior bull calf class was Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455 bred by Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley.

"She has a really sweet head, and is very thick through the body. This is the type of Aberdeen Angus female that I like, and she will grow on and mature into an exceptional cow.”

Taking the reserve heifer calf and reserve supreme championship awards was Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo Y477 ET, bred by William and Jane Dodd, and sons Jamie and Lewis, from Saintfield.

Advertisement

This eight-month-old heifer was sired by Mosshall Red Evolution 353 ET, and is out of Gannon Red Miss Kayo S697 – one of 25 females in the herd.

The reserve champion as a full brother, Glenbrae Red Mr Kayo W825, at the AI Services (NI) Ltd bull stud.

Fintan Keown, Belleek, exhibited the reserve bull calf champion Home Farm Erne Y802.

“This is another very flashy heifer with a brilliant body. She was just pipped at the post by the champion. This red heifer is another excellent cow maker,” added the judge.

Advertisement

The Parke family’s Coolermoney Herd dominated the yearling championship line-up.

Coolermoney Ruth X086 was the yearling champion; while her herd mate Coolermoney Eric X145 collected the runner-up plaudits.

Born in March 2021, and sired by Rawburn Jagger Eric R094, Coolermoney Ruth X086 is no stranger to the limelight, having won the reserve overall award at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s Summer Championship at Clogher in July.

She was bred from Coolermoney Rachel V913 – one of seven cows in the herd.

Advertisement

“I really loved the senior heifer. She has a phenomenal head, super conformation and great breed character. I’d quite happily have a herd of heifers like this,” added Nicola Howie.

Gemma Parke exhibited the yearling heifer class winner Coolermoney Ruth X086. Also pictured are Scottish judge Nicola Howie, and Alan Morrison representing Boyds Feeds, sponsor. Picture: Columba O’Hare Newry.ie

The July 2021 Coolermoney Eric X145 was sired by Rawburn Black Bush S420, and is bred from Cloghogmill Emma R244.

He was described by the judge as a flashy young bull, full of character.

Advertisement

The bull calf championship was scooped up by Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455, a ten-month-old Stouphill Bomber T182 son, bred by Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley. His dam, Tullybryan Lady Jonelle S884 is one of 10 breeding females in the herd.

Nicola Howie commented: “This bull calf is really thick and has very good conformation. He has so much bone, and will grow and develop into a sale topper.”

Winning the reserve bull calf championship was the five-month-old Home Farm Erne Y802 bred by Fintan Keown, who runs a herd of 10 pedigree and 30 commercial cows at Belleek. A son of Haymount War Smith R578, he is out of Home Farm Ebony Stunner S087.

“This baby bull shows great prospects for the future. He is thick, has a nice head and great breed character. I’ve no doubt he will mature into a great stock bull,” added the judge.

Advertisement

The award for the champion pair of calves was won by Dartrey Delleric Y162 and Dartrey Diane Erica Y151, bred by NI club chairperson Hylda Mills, Scarva. These March-born heifers are by Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911.

The Matchett family claimed the reserve award with Birches Bell Y911 and Birches Lord Jacob Y767.

The NI Aberdeen Angus Club is indebted to its sponsors, without whom this event would not have been possible. Thanks also to the judge Nicola Howie, and the Wylie Family for the use of the excellent facilities at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Full results can be found at www.farminglife.com

Advertisement

Supreme Overall Champion: Noel and Daniel Willis, Greenacres Top Lass Y201 ET. Reserve: William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo Y477 ET.

Yearling Champion, sponsored by ABP Newry: Adrian and Graham Parke, Coolermoney Ruth X086. Reserve: Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Eric X145.

Heifer Calf Champion, sponsored by Alexander Mills, Benburb: Noel and Daniel Willis, Greenacres Top Lass Y201 ET. Reserve: William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo Y477 ET.

Bull Calf Champion, sponsored by John McElderry, Ballymoney: Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455. Reserve: Fintan Keown, Home Farm Erne Y802.

Advertisement

Champion pair of calves born in 2022: Hylda Mills, Dartrey Delleric Y162 and Dartrey Diane Erica Y151; Reserve: S and S Matchett, Birches Bell Y911 and Birches Lord Jacob Y767.

Young Handlers

Junior handler, aged 8 to 13 years old – 1, Jasmine Parke; 2, Lewis Dodd; 3, Alesha Parke; 3, Jamie Dodd.

Intermediate handler, aged 14 to 18 years old – 1, Joe Mallon; 2, Bailey Smyth; 3, Matthew Cochrane.

Advertisement

Senior handler, aged 19 to 24 years old – 1, Sam Matchett; 2, Mena McCloskey; 3, Kathy Moore.

Calf Classes

Yearling heifer, born between January and December 2021, sponsored by Boyds Feeds, Clogher – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Ruth X086; 2, Andrew Cromie, Aughnahugh Emma Lady X444 3, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evana X747; 4, E and M McCloskey, Ard Dubh Diana X407.

Yearling bull, born between January and December 2021, sponsored by FS Heron, Castlewellan – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Eric X145; 2, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Empire X736.

Advertisement

Senior heifer calf, born in January or February 2022, sponsored by Boyd Haulage, Swatragh – 1, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo ET Y477; 2, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lady Heather Y 743; 3, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Lady Hazel Y312; 4, Graeme Donaghy, Dartrey Blackbeauty Y066.

Intermediate heifer calf, born in March 2022, sponsored by Certified Irish Beef – 1, Daniel and Noel Willis, Greenacres Top Lass ET Y201; 2, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Roxi Y204; 3, Hylda Mills, Dartrey Delleric Y162; 4, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Daffodil ET Y275.

Intermediate heifer calf, born in April 2022, sponsored by NCCE, Swatragh – 1, James Mallon, Knockoneil Evening Tinge Y752; 2, James Mallon, Knockoneil Prelude Y741; 3, Kenneth Bready, Kiltariff Lady Tesla Y461; 4, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Jemma Erica Y887.

Junior or baby heifer calf, born from May 2022 onwards, sponsored by Fane Valley Stores – 1, S and S Matchett, Birches Bell Y911; 2, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evana Y016.

Advertisement

Senior bull calf, born in January or February 2022, sponsored by Energia Renewables – 1, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455; 2, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Lord Henry Y171; 3, Freddie Davidson, Ember Paxton Y973; 4, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Lord Harry Y167.

Intermediate bull calf, born in March 2022, sponsored by Hoof Shop, Banbridge – 1, S and S Matchett, Birches Lord Jacob Y767; 2, Caolan McBrien, Old Barr Pitter Patter Y493 ET; 3, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mr Kayo Y536 ET; 4, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Diablo Y242 ET.

Intermediate bull calf, born in April 2022, sponsored by Trisant Design – 1, Kenneth Bready, Kiltariff Lord Tucker Y435; 2, Kenneth Bready, Kiltariff Donna Tello Y483; 3, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Boss Y605; 4, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lord Javier Y477.

Junior bull calf, born in May or June 2022, sponsored by Irvine Family Butchers, Maguiresbridge – 1, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Erne Y802; 2, Daniel and Noel Willis, Greenacres Charlie Y643; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Rocket Y215; 4, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Elton Y983.

Advertisement

The junior and baby heifer calf class was won by Birches Bell Y911 exhibited by Gail Matchett, Portadown.

Fintan Keown, Belleek, won the baby bull calf class with Home Farm Erne Y802.

The winner of the yearling bull class was Coolermoney Eric X145 exhibited by Graeme Parke, Strabane. Included are judge Nicola Howie, and Freddie Davidson representing sponsor FS Heron. Picture: Columba O’Hare/Newry.ie

The heifer calf champion and supreme overall champion at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual calf show, Dungannon, was Greenacres Top Lass Y201 ET bred by Noel and Daniel Willis, Portadown, and exhibited by Matthew Cochrane.

Advertisement

George McWhirter, ABP Newry, congratulates Gemma Parke, Stabane, on winning the yearling championship at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual calf show, Dungannon, with Coolermoney Ruth X086. Picture: Colmba O’Hare Newry.ie

Reserve heifer calf champion and reserve supreme champion was the senior heifer calf class winner Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo Y477 ET bred by William, Jamie and Lewis Dodd, Saintfield. They were congratulated by class sponsor Matthew Hepburn, Boyd Haulage, Swatragh; and judge Nicola Howie. Picture: Columba O’Hare Newry.ie

The April born intermediate heifer class was won by Knockoneill Evening Tinge Y752 exhibited by Joe Mallon, Swatragh.

Sam Matchett, Portadown, exhibited the first placed intermediate bull calf Birches Lord Jacob Y767.

Advertisement

Reserve yearling champion at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual calf show, Dungannon, was Coolermoney Eric X145 shown by Aaron Parke, Strabane. Picture: Columba O’Hare Newry.ie

Judge Nicola Howie presents the David Dickson Cup for the champion pair of calves to Andrew Hamill and Graeme Donaghy who exhibited Dartrey Diane Erica Y151 and Dartrey Delleric Y162 on behalf of Hylda Mills, Scarva. Picture: Columba O’Hare Newry.ie