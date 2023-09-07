Improved demand for dairy stock at Ballymena Mart, prices to £2500 for a calved heifer
Beef cows sold to 259p for 740kg at £1916, Friesian cows to 168p for 670kg at £1125.
Beef heifers to 292p for 620kg at £1810, beef bullocks to 303p twice for 730kg at £2241 and 630 at £1908.
Friesian bullocks to 240p for 630kg at £1512.
Beef cows
Local farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 740kg £1916 (259), K Hazlett, Dungiven Limousin 700kg £1736 (248), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 860kg £2046 (238), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 510kg £1213 (238), A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 740kg £1739 (235), B Taggart, Bushmills Limousin 550kg £1270 (231), E Kennedy and Son, Ballyclare Limousin 680kg £1564 (230), B Spence, Crumlin Limousin 720kg £1641 (228), A Gault, Newtownabbey Limousin 660kg £1491 (226) and J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 660kg £1485 (225).
Friesian cows
J and A McAteer, Randalstown Holstein 670kg £1125 (168), J Maybin, Kells Friesian 650kg £1085 (167), J C Barkley, Ballymena Holstein 870kg £1426 (164), D Rowe, Armoy Friesian 570kg £929 (163), J and A McAteer, Randalstown Holstein 780kg £1255 (161), J C Barkley, Ballymena Holstein 790kg £1248 (158), W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian 670kg £1051 (157), Devlin Brothers, Coagh Friesian 660kg £1029 (156), W Moore, Dervock Holstein 630kg £982 (156), T and N Patterson, Glarryford Friesian 610kg £951 (156), W Moore, Dervock Holstein 620kg £954 (154), W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian 600kg £924 (154), D and J McKinney, Maghera Holstein 650kg £994 (153), M Wilkin, Islandmagee Friesian 590kg £902 (153) and B McConnell, Doagh Friesian 680kg £1033 (152).
Beef heifers
S Brown, Lisburn Limousin 620kg £1810 (292), K Brown, Lisburn Limousin 600kg £1740 (290), Limousin 590kg £1705 (289), G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1487 (286), R Woodside, Ballyclare Charolais 590kg £1663 (282), J Beattie, Draperstown Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1781 (274), K Brown, Lisburn Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg £1674 (270), G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1291 (269), J Beattie, Draperstown Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1596 (266) and G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1276 (266), Charolais 570kg £1516 (266), Limousin 500kg £1325 (265).
Beef bullocks
D and J McKinney, Maghera Limousin 730kg £2211 (303), A L Lyle, Portrush Limousin 630kg £1908 (303), G Scullion, Portglenone Limousin 660kg £1966 (298), G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 620kg £1835 (296), C and E White, Ballycastle Limousin 640kg £1881 (294), M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 610kg £1781 (292), Charolais 670kg £1956 (292), C and E White, Ballycastle Limousin 620kg £1810 (292), M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 680kg £1972 (290), Limousin 640kg £1836 (287), K Brown, Lisburn Limousin 700kg £2002 (286) and S Brown, Lisburn Limousin 550kg £1567 (285).
Friesian bullocks
E Henry, Stewartstown 630kg £1512 (240), 690kg £1642 (238), 660kg £1564 (237), 630kg £1486 (236), 630kg £1480 (235), 590kg £1368 (232), M Wallace, Cloughmills 630kg £1461 (232), J McAleese, Cullybackey 690kg £1600 (232), M Wallace, Cloughmills 620kg £1419 (229), 610kg £1396 (229), 610kg £1390 (228), 600kg £1356 (226) and E Henry, Stewartstown 640kg £1433 (224).
Friday 1st September 2023: Dairy cows - Improved demand for a larger entry of dairy stock selling to £2500 for a calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.
W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2500, £2350, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2010, D G Wallace, Crumlin Holstein £1960, B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £1920, D G Wallace, Crumlin Holstein £1800, B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £1700, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1680 and I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane Friesian £1500
Suckler cows
A large entry of suckler stock sold to £2420 for a Limousin cow with bull calf from P McConnell, Ligoniel. A batch of Simmental heifers from M and N Robson, Kilbride Farms, Doagh topped at £2300.
P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin cow and bull calf £2420, M and N Robson, Doagh Simmental heifer £2300, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin cow and bull calf £2280, Simmental cow and heifer calf £2220, Limousin cow and heifer calf £2200, M and N Robson, Doagh Simmental heifer £2200, P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental cow and heifer calf £2180 x 2, Simmental cow and bull calf £2000, Limousin cow and bull calf £2000, Limousin cow and heifer calf £2000, Charolais cow and heifer calf £1980, Charolais cow and bull calf £1950, Limousin cow and bull calf £1920, Simmental cow and bull calf £1880 and A McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin cow and heifer calf £1850.
Calves
215 lots in the calf ring sold to £725 for a three month old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £675 for a Charolais.
Bulls
A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin £725, J McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin £700, J Montomery, Mallusk Charolais £660, £650, C McLoughlin, Carnlough Belgian Blue £635, J Montgomery, Mallusk Limousin £610, A B Carson, Clough Charolais £590, J Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £580, R A Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £575, £570, A B Carson, Clough Hereford £570, Aberdeen Angus £540, Hereford £540, R A Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £525 and A and W McKee, Larne Shorthorn beef £500.
Heifers
L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais £675, J McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin £600, M and N Robson, Doagh Simmental £595, C McLoughlin, Carnlough Limousin £590, L O’Neill, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £500, R J White, Liscolman Limousin £495, Belgian Blue £480, W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian £480, M and N Robson, Doagh Simmental £475, W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian £470, £460 x 2, £450 x 2 and B Paisley, Ballynure Hereford £445 x 2.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
D McKay, Broughshane Friesian £250, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Holstein £245, M Diamond, Garvagh Friesian £240, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Holstein £220, W P and S E M Jackson, Crossgar Friesian £205, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane Holstein £200, S A Milligan, Bellaghy Friesian £190, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £175 x 4, A Magee, Kilwaughter Friesian £170 x 3 and Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £160 x 2.
Weanlings
An entry of 240 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1070 over for a Limousin 460kg at £1530 presented by M Guy, Limavady.
Heifers sold to £835 for a Limousin 330kg at £1165 offered by W and G Hanna, Ballymoney.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
P Kerr, Cloughmills Charolais 210kg £720 (342), 270kg £880 (325), J Percy, Randalstown Limousin 200kg £650 (325), D O’Boyle, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £870 (322), 300kg £960 (320), A and W Magill, Larne Limousin 280kg £890 (317), P Kerr, Cloughmills Belgian Blue 230kg £730 (317), A and W Magill, Larne Limousin 280kg £870 (310), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 250kg £775 (310), V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg £900 (300), A and W Magill, Larne Limousin 250kg £700 (280), A and W McKee, Larne Charolais 260kg £720 (276) and P Kerr, Cloughmills Belgian Blue 290kg £800 (275).
301 to 350kg
S Bamford, Crumlin Limousin 350kg £1120 (320), local farmer Charolais 340kg £1070 (314), C McErlain, Armoy Limousin 320kg £1000 (312), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £1060 (311), 350kg £1090 (311), M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 310kg £950 (306), Charolais 340kg £1040 (305), 350kg £1060 (302), 320kg £960 (300) local farmer Charolais 350kg £1050 (300), J McBride, Martinstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £1040 (297) and J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 310kg £870 (280).
Over 351kg
Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 390kg £1340 (343), 430kg £1470 (341), Limousin 360kg £1220 (338), Charolais 420kg £1400 (333), M and A Guy, Limavady Limousin 460kg £1530 (332), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 440kg £1460 (331), 400kg £1310 (327), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 420kg £1370 (326), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1170 (325), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg £1160 (322), M and A Guy, Limavady Charolais 430kg £1380 (320), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 400kg £1270 (317), A Scullion, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £1230 (315), J McLoughlin, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1260 (315), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £1190 (313) and Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 450kg £1400 (311).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
D O’Boyle, Broughshane Charolais 240kg £770 (320) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg £930 (310) D O’Boyle, Charolais 280kg £830 (296) W and G Hanna, Charolais 290kg £855 (294) D McKee, Blonde d'Aquitaine 270kg £760 (281) D O’Boyle, Broughshane 270kg £740 (274) D Clements, Limousin 300kg £790 (263) J McCabe, Charolais 300kg £790 (263) J Mulvenna, Aughafatten Limousin 240kg £620 (258) D McKee, Blonde d'Aquitaine 260kg £660 (253) D Clements, Limousin 280kg £700 (250) P Kerr, Cloughmills, Limousin 250kg £610 (244) and W Alcorn, 4x Hereford 300kg £710 (236).
301 to 350kg
W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £1165 (353) Limousin 340kg £1080 (317) Charolais 340kg £990 (291) M Kelly, Limousin 320kg £930 (290) A Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £900 (290) D McClurkin, Charolais 350kg £980 (280) local farmer Limousin 340kg £940 (276) M Kelly, Limousin 330kg £900 (272) J McCabe, Charolais 350kg £945 (270) P Kerr, Limousin 320kg £850 (265) local farmer, Charolais 330kg £840 (254) D McKee, Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg £780 (243) D Clements, Limousin 330kg £800 (242) and D McKee, Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £820 (234).
Over 351kg
Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Charolais 380kg £1200 (315) Charolais 380kg £1180 (310) P McCann, Portglenone Limousin 370kg £1130 (305) Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Limousin 390kg £1185 (303) Charolais 360kg £1080 (300) Charolais 420kg £1250 (297) Charolais 390kg £1140 (292) Charolais 380kg £1110 (292) Charolais 420kg £1220 (290) I Overend, Sal 430kg £1240 (288) Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Charolais 410kg £1180 (287) Charolais 420kg £1190 (283) J McBride, Limousin 370kg £1040 (281) and Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 420kg £1170 (278) Limousin 370kg £1030 (278) Charolais 390kg £1080 (276).
Monday 4th September 2023: Over 5000 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.
Breeding sheep sold to £250, store lambs to £98 and ewe lambs to £170, leading pens as follows:
Hoggets
W McCurdy, Broughshane (kindly donated to National Autistic Society) Crossbred £370, Jalex Livestock, Randalstown 2 Charollais £250, 10 Charollais £235, W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 Suffolk cross £230, Jalex Livestock, Randalstown 11 Charollais £230, £210 x 2, local farmer 10 Mule £200, Jalex Livestock 6 Charollais £200, S Caskie, Limavady 8 Chev £198, local farmer 10 Suffolk cross £195, S Doherty, Castlederg 12 Mule £195, B Black, Carnlough 10 Suffolk £190, I McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Suffolk £190, B Black, Carnlough 12 Suffolk £185 and W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 Mule £185.
Store lambs
C Craig, Crumlin 5 Charollais £98, R Clyde, Broughshane 3 Crossbred £96, D Hamilton, Glenarm 41 Crossbred £93, J Fleck, Doagh 51 Texel £93, D Hamilton, Glenarm 46 Crossbred £92.50, J Mawhinney, Kells 21 Texel £91.50, R M Carson, Islandmagee 21 Charollais £91, T and B Gibson, Broughshane 7 Texel £91, R M Carson, Islandmagee 21 Charollais £90.50, S Reid, Cloughmills 13 Suffolk £90, R M Carson, Islandmagee 22 Charollais £90, R J McKay, Carnlough 36 Suffolk £90, R Clyde, Broughshane 4 Crossbred £90, W Reid, Aughafatten 12 Texel £90 and H Robinson, Boughshane 25 Texel £90.
Ewe lambs
P Quigley, Donemana 12 Suffolk £170, W Rankin, Drumquin 2 Suffolk £162, S Hunter, Bushmills 8 Suffolk £160, K O’Higgins, Castlewellan 12 Chev £155, R Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £152, W Rankin, Drumquin 2 Suffolk £148, S Hunter, Bushmills 10 Suffolk £145, 11 Suffolk £145, 2 Mule £142, R Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £142, P Quigley, Donemana 11 Suffolk £140, R Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £140, W Rankin, Drumquin 8 Suffolk £140, J Quigley, Donemana 10 Suffolk £138 x 2 and D and F Kinney, Cushendall 15 Suffolk £138.
Suffolk rams
M Priestley, Seaforde 2500gns, J Smyth, Newtownstewart 2400gns, 2050gns, 1400gns, R A S Barkley, Dunloy 1200gns, J Smyth, Newtownstewart 1200gns, P Lamont, Kells 1120gns, E and J Gould, Ringsend 1100gns, S and W Tait, Lislap 1100gns, RC and JC Watson, Rasharkin 1000gns, J Smyth, Newtownstewart 950gns and A Gault, Newtownabbey 950gns, 900gns.
Tuesday 5th September 2023: 260 store cattle met a terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1130 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1670 presented by J McMurran, Ballycarry.
Heifers sold to £1210 over for a Aberdeen Angus 610kg at £1820 offered by R Creith, Bushmills.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 370kg £1190 (321), H McCullough, Randalstown Limousin 470kg £1450 (308), J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 370kg £1090 (294), J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 500kg £1470 (294), Limousin 420kg £1230 (292), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 440kg £1270 (288), R Martin, Dunloy Limousin 380kg £1090 (268), J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 490kg £1400 (285), H McCullough, Randalstown Limousin 490kg £1390 (283), Charolais 480kg £1340 (279), M Anderson, Holywood Hereford 460kg £1280 (278), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 450kg £1250 (277), J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 450kg £1250 (277), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 450kg £1250 (277) and R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 310kg £860 (277).
Over 500kg
J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 540kg £1670 (309), local farmer Charolais 510kg £1550 (303), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1550 (298), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg £1560 (294), local farmer Charolais 520kg £1520 (292), 510kg £1490 (292), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 510kg £1490 (292), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 510kg £1470 (288), G and J McIlwaine, Groomsport Limousin 520kg £1490 (286), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1550 (281), W Park, Antrim Charolais 550kg £1520 (276), 590kg £1630 (276) and H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 580kg £1600 (275).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
E Mulgrew, Dromore Limousin 470kg £1260 (268) J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 430kg £1140 (265) R Mitchell, Greyabbey Limousin 410kg £1055 (257) G and J McIlwaine, Limousin 420kg £1040 (247) J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 690kg £960 (246) W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 460kg £1110 (241) E Mulgrew, Charolais 500kg £1200 (240) J McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 470kg £1120 (238) Limousin 420kg £1000 (238) Limousin 400kg £940 (235) A Currie, Larne Simmental 440kg £1020 (231) J McClure, Ballymoney Charolais 420kg £960 (228) A Currie, Larne Simmental 420kg £950 (226) J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 460kg £1040 (226) Charolais 430kg £970 (225) and M McConkey, Larne Limousin 370kg £820 (221).
501kg and over
E Mulgrew, Dromore Abondance 580kg £1770 (305) R Creith, Bushmills Simmental 610kg £1820 (298) E Mulgrew, Abondance 570kg £1660 (291) R Creith, Limousin 510kg £1410 (276) Limousin 580kg £1600 (275) J and E Mulgrew, Limousin 510kg £1400 (274) R Creith, Simmental 630kg £1700 (269) Charolais 630kg £1680 (266) Belgian Blue 600kg £1600 (266) Limousin 530kg £1410 (266) J and E Mulgrew, Abondance 550kg £1460 (265) E Mulgrew, Limousin 540kg £1430 (264) and R Creith, Blonde d'Aquitaine 680kg £1780 (256).
Wednesday 6th September 2023: A smaller entry of 2434 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.
Fat lambs sold to 500p per kg for a pen of 17 Beltex 23kg at £115 from Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady and to a top per head of £118 for a pen of heavy Dorsets from R McKeown, Templepatrick.
Fat ewes sold to £196.
Fat lambs (1790)
Top per kg
Glenkeen Livestock, 17 Texel £115 (500) AL Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 22.5kg £110 (488) S Davidson, Broughshane 9 Texel 21.5kg £105 (488) E Farquhar, Moorfields 2 Mule 20.5kg £100 (287) Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 126 Texel 22.5kg £109 (484) N Feeney, Carnlough 12 Charollais 20kg £96.50 (482) A Millar, Antrim 14 Texel 22kg £106 (481) S Patterson, Carrickfergus 8 Texel 22kg £106 (481) R Hoy, Doagh 7 Texel 21.5kg £103 (479) C Alexander, Glenarm 8 Texel 23kg £110 (478) C McKee, Broughshane 3 Texel 23kg £110 (478) J Lowe, Cookstown 13 Texel 23kg £110 (478) E Farquhar, 3 Texel 22kg £105 (477) B Gaston, Ballymena 8 Texel 22kg £105 (477) J McQuiston, 42 Texel 21.5kg £102.50 (476) S Davison, Broughshane 9 Texel 23.5kg £112 (476) I Marcus, Ahoghill 3 Charollais 21kg £100 (476) K Lorimer, 7 Texel 23kg £109.50 (476) F McKendry, 17 Texel 24kg £114 (475) RMB Farms, 41 Texel 21.5kg £102 (474) R and M Kidd, 15 Texel 23kg £109 (473) Graham Brothers, 15 Texel 23kg £109 (473) C McKee, 2 Blackface Leicester 23kg £109 (473) J Hamilton, Ballymena 46 Texel 22.5kg £106.50 (473) and D Waide, Cloughmills 18 Texel 22kg £104 (472).
Top per head
R McKeown, Templepatrick Dorset 34kg £118, L Turtle, Broughshane 10 Texel 26.5kg £117 S Sproule, Templepatrick 7 Suffolk 26kg £116, Glenkeen Livestock, 17 Texel 23kg £115, DA McWilliam, Ballyclare 12 Charollais 25.5kg £115, N McBurney, 60 Texel 25kg £114.50, RMB Farms, 21 Texel 25kg £114.50, F McKendry, 17 Texel 24kg £114, J McFaul, Broughshane 16 Texel 24.5kg £114, J Lowe, Coagh 12 Texel 24.5kg £114, RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 5 Texel 25kg £114, J Campbell, 25 Texel 24kg £113, W McVey, Carnlough 7 Texel 24.5kg £113, W McClure, Larne 6 Texel 26kg £113, E Farquhar, 1 Bor 26.5kg £113, Glenkeen Livestock, 9 Texel 25kg £113, J Ferguson, Straid 11 Suffolk 25kg £113, T McKillop, Glenarm 23 Texel 24kg £113, Standalone Farm, 17 Texel 25.5kg £113, F McAuley, Toomebridge 6 Texel 24.5kg £113, J Boyd, Doagh 10 Texel 25kg £112.50, S Davison, Broughshane 9 Texel 23.5kg £112, Al Gault, 1 Suffolk 26.5kg £112, S Kerr, Kilwaughter 27 Mule 24.5kg £111 and R Dundee, Kells 12 Texel 24kg £111.
Fat ewes (644)
First quality
Suffolk - £120 - £168
Texel - £120 - £196
Crossbred - £85 - £110
Blackface - £50 - £82