Improved prices again at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £1900 for 840kg
While heifers topped at £1920 670kg Limousin (287.00).
Fat cows sold to £1560 775kg Limousin (201.00).
Dropped calves topped at £420 for a Limousin heifer while bull calves sold to £360 Hereford.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1280 Limousin cow and Hereford bull calf at foot.
Weanling sold to £1400 for a 425kg Limousin steer (327.00).
While weanling heifers topped at £1050 510kg Aberdeen Angus (206.00).
Steers
A solid trade for steers saw prices peak at £1900 for a 840kg Charolais (226.00) presented by S Lees; P McGeary £1740 635kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (274.00), £1720 650kg Belgian Blue (265.00), £1720 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (292.00), £1700 605kg Limousin (281.00), £1620 595kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (272.00); T Brown £1640 600kg Limousin (273.00), £1590 605kg Limousin (263.00); R and C McAllister £1530 570kg Hereford (268.00), £1460 570kg Hereford (256.00); R Jones £1470 535kg Charolais (275.00), £1460 580kg Charolais (252.00); E Sharkey £1280 490kg Charolais (261.00), £1210 465kg Limousin (260.00), £1190 430kg Limousin (274.00), £1170 435kg Limousin (269.00); D Mallon £980 330kg Limousin (293.00), £980 375kg Limousin (261.00) and E Conroy £970 380kg Simmental (255.00), £890 325kg Hereford (274.00), £860 340kg Simmental (253.00).
Heifers
A fantastic trade for quality heifers saw prices top at £1920 for a 670kg Limousin (287.00) presented by R Stockdale, £1890 655kg Charolais (289.00), £1760 655kg Charolais (269.00), £1670 630kg Charolais (265.00), £1660 630kg Limousin (264.00); G Gibson £1740 705kg Aberdeen Angus (247.00); P Curran £1650 640kg Charolais (258.00), £1520 545kg Limousin (279.00), £1460 530kg Limousin (276.00); D Nelson £1600 550kg Charolais (291.00), £1480 505kg Charolais (293.00), £1410 520kg Charolais (271.00), £1310 510kg Charolais (257.00); D Quinn £1410 545kg Charolais (259.00); R Murphy £1330 500kg Charolais (266.00) and R Burton £1320 500kg Charolais (264.00), £1250 475kg Belgian Blue (263.00).
Fat cows sold to £1560 775kg Limousin (201.00) presented by J Casey; C Donaghy £1100 695kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (158.00) and P O’Hagan £840 490kg Limousin (171.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves met a steady trade with male calves selling to £360 for a Hereford bull presented by J and A Robinson, £340 Belgian Blue bull; A Watson £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; I and S Marshall £320 Hereford bull, £305 Hereford bull, £290 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; R and A Burns £300 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull; W Allen £290 Par bull; C Elkin £280 Belgian Blue bull; M Stephens £270 Shorthorn beef bull and M Robinson £260 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £45 to £155 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £420 for a Limousin presented by J Fox; I and S Marshall £285 Hereford heifer, £270 Hereford heifer, £240 Hereford heifer; N Condy £265 Limousin heifer; S Greer £260 Belgian Blue heifer and R Burns £225 Belgian Blue heifer, £220 Belgian Blue heifer.
Weanlings
A brisk trade for all classes of weanlings saw male calves selling to £1400 for a 425kg Limousin (327.00) presented by J Gervis; P Blevins £1190 345kg Simmental (342.00), £980 330kg Simmental (296.00), £860 270kg Simmental (317.00), £790 240kg Simmental (332.00), £790 260kg Simmental (302.00); M Givan £880 320kg Limousin (273.00); G Sneddon £840 305kg Limousin (274.00), £740 240kg Limousin (311.00), £730 230kg Limousin (320.00) and J Ewing £600 220kg Limousin (270.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1050 510kg Aberdeen Angus (206.00) presented by W Neill; J Gervis £980 370kg Limousin (265.00); I Campbell £930 365kg Limousin (253.00), £890 365kg Limousin (243.00), £890 355kg Charolais (251.00); P Blevins £895 335kg Simmental (265.00), £875 285kg Simmental (304.00), £860 280kg Simmental (307.00); T McMahon £770 305kg Simmental (250.00) and R McKenzie £540 x 4 Herefords (271.00).