Improved prices for cattle at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £1880 for 715kg

Heifers sold to £2020 for a 705kg Charolais (287.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1410 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (186.00).

Dropped calves sold to £410 for a Limousin bull, while heifer calves topped at £375 Limousin.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1330 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1380 for a 450kg Charolais heifer (306.00).

While male calves sold to £1000 for a 405kg Belgian Blue (245.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £1880 for a 715kg Charolais (263.00) presented by WJ Parks, £1820 685kg Charolais (266.00), £1780 670kg Charolais (266.00), £1650 620kg Charolais (266.00); W Donaldson £1820 680kg Charolais (268.00); J Gormley £1760 620kg Charolais (284.00); W Somerville £1740 620kg Limousin (281.00), £1550 560kg Limousin (277.00); K Willis £1700 615kg Limousin (276.00), £1550 575kg Limousin (270.00), £1510 570kg Limousin (265.00), £1500 565kg Belgian Blue (266.00), £1490 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (266.00); T McKinney £1700 655kg Aberdeen Angus (260.00); S McGlinchey £1690 630kg Charolais (268.00); R Rodgers £1660 560kg Limousin (296.00), £1590 545kg Charolais (292.00), £1480 535kg Charolais (277.00), £1420 490kg Limousin (290.00); S Lees £1600 615kg Aberdeen Angus (260.00); F McKenna £1520 550kg Charolais (276.00), £1380 490kg Limousin (282.00), £1260 440kg Limousin (286.00), £1190 415kg Limousin (287.00), £1160 410kg Limousin (283.00), £1120 395kg Limousin (284.00), £1120 410kg Limousin (273.00), £1010 370kg Limousin (273.00), £1000 370kg Limousin (270.00); J Rafferty £1510 570kg Aberdeen Angus (265.00); D Bell £1490 550kg Charolais (271.00), £1290 470kg Simmental (275.00); A Boyd £1450 545kg Limousin (266.00); B Daly £1440 540kg Limousin (267.00), £1320 425kg Limousin (311.00), £1310 445kg Limousin (294.00), £1260 465kg Limousin (271.00) and J Mallon £1220 440kg Limousin (277.00), £1180 430kg Limousin (274.00), £1070 380kg Charolais (282.00).

Heifers

An excellent entry of heifers saw prices top at £2020 for a 705kg Charolais (287.00) presented by R Stockdale, £1920 685kg Limousin (280.00), £1890 660kg Limousin (286.00), £1850 670kg Charolais (276.00), £1760 630kg Limousin (279.00), £1740 650kg Limousin (268.00), £1700 640kg Limousin (266.00), £1635 610kg Limousin (268.00), £1490 540kg Limousin (276.00); W Hogg £1880 690kg Charolais (273.00), £1490 545kg Limousin (273.00); T McKinney £1770 675kg Aberdeen Angus (262.00); R Murphy £1770 670kg Charolais (264.00), £1690 620kg Charolais (273.00), £1650 605kg Simmental (273.00); E McCann £1730 630kg Charolais (275.00), £1700 615kg Charolais (276.00), £1500 545kg Charolais (275.00) W Somerville £1700 640kg Limousin (266.00), £1450 550kg Limousin (264.00), £1240 485kg Limousin (256.00); A Coyle £1560 590kg Charolais (264.00), £1510 535kg Limousin (282.00), £1460 545kg Charolais (268.00), £1420 535kg Limousin (265.00), £1360 525kg Charolais (259.00); L Willis £1510 510kg Charolais (296.00), £1315 505kg Limousin (260.00), £1290 460kg Charolais (280.00), £1220 475kg Charolais (257.00), £1100 410kg Charolais (268.00); J Gormley £1460 515kg Charolais (284.00), £1450 525kg Charolais (276.00), £1280 500kg Charolais (256.00) and K and J Small £840 280kg Limousin (300.00), £780 305kg Charolais (256.00), £770 305kg Charolais (252.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1410 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (186.00) presented by H Brownlee, £1070 675kg Hereford (159.00); C Warnock £1070 700kg Shorthorn (153.00) and P Barker £830 550kg Aberdeen Angus (151.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £410 x 2 Limousin bulls presented by J Ewing, £370 Limousin bull; A Ballygawley producer £380 Limousin bull, £370 Charolais bull, £300 Limousin bull; M Stephens £350 Limousin bull; D McGrogan £350 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; W Sloan £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Miskimmons £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Dallas £320 Limousin bull; R Burns £310 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull; D Robinson £280 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Belgian Blue bull and R Givan £280 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £375 x 3 Limousin heifers presented by J Ewing, £365 x 3 Limousin heifers; C Coote £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a Ballygawley producer £290 Charolais heifer and R and A Burns £280 Belgian Blue heifer, £260 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1330 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by a Dungannon producer and H Doran £1280 Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

Weanlings prices remain strong with male calves selling to £1000 for a 405kg Belgian Blue (246.00) presented by J and G Faulkner; P McCann £920 340kg Simmental (271.00), £850 330kg Simmental (256.00); G Hill £900 x 2 255kg Herefords (252.00), £750 250kg Hereford (300.00), £690 230kg Hereford (296.00); N Morrow £900 x 2 355kg Aberdeen Angus (253.00) and M Sheridan £690 x 5 260kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00).