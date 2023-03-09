Improved prices for sheep at Armoy, fat ewes selling to £234
Sheep improved in price on Wednesday night with fat hoggets selling to £130, fat ewes sold to £234 in a super trade, breeding sheep sold to £172.
Leading prices
Hoggets
R Thompson, Ballymoney, 27kgs £130. Alistair McGuckian, Dunloy, 26kgs £126. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 26kgs £125. Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, 30kgs £124. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 23kgs £123. David Thompson, Bushmills, 21kgs £122. C McAlister, Cushendall, 23kgs £121. J McCaughan, Bushmills, 26kgs £121. R and S Fleming, Clough, 23kgs £120. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £120. W Sharkey, Cushendun, 23kgs £120. L Robbin, Glenariffe, 24kgs £120.
Fat ewes
Robert Wylie, Bushmills, 2 Texel, £243, 3 Texel, £238. Pat McGuckian, Dunloy, 1 Texel £178. R Wylie, Bushmills, 1 Texel, £178, 1, £174. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 2 Texel, £170. David Thompson, Bushmills, 2 Suffolk, £167. A McKay, Cushendun, 1 Cheviot, £153. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 3 Texel, £144. Maurice Smyth, Armoy, 5 Texel, £140. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, 11 Texel, £138. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 6 Texel, £136.
Store lambs
B Blaney, Cushendall, 5 Crossbreds £92.00. D McHenry, Torr, 12 Crossbreds £90.00. John McKenna, Maghera, 9 Texel, £72.50. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 5 Texel, £77.00. M Elliott, Loughguile, 6 Crossbreds £85.00.
Breeding sheep
M Haddock, Lisburn, ewes with twin lambs, £172, ewes with single lambs £142. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, in-lamb hoggets to £142.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.