Improved trade at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £2160

A great entry of stock was met with an improved trade on the week with steers selling to £2160 for a 650kg Aberdeen Angus (332.00).

While heifers topped at £2430 for a 720kg Belgian Blue (338.00).

Fat cows sold to £1650 for a 495kg Charolais (333.00).

Calves sold to £820 for a 12 week Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £530 for a Charolais.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2550 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1960 for a 410kg Limousin male (479.00) and weanling heifers to £1310 for a 445kg Aberdeen Angus (293.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2160 for a 650kg Aberdeen Angus (332.00) presented by P Mallon; D McCulla £2090 670kg Aberdeen Angus (312.00), £2040 600kg Aberdeen Angus (340.00); W Nicholson £2070 625kg Aberdeen Angus (331.00), £1970 595kg Aberdeen Angus (331.00); H Kerr £2040 580kg Limousin (352.00), £2040 575kg Limousin (355.00), £1950 580kg Charolais (336.00); G McIvor £2040 615kg Limousin (332.00), £1990 555kg Limousin (359.00); D McVeigh £1990 565kg Simmental (352.00), £1940 525kg Limousin (370.00), £1890 500kg Limousin (378.00), £1850 525kg Limousin (352.00); F McVeigh £1990 565kg Limousin (352.00); T Liggett £1980 550kg Charolais (360.00), £1790 500kg Charolais (358.00); W Neville £1960 565kg Charolais (347.00), £1850 510kg Limousin (363.00), £1710 485kg Limousin (353.00), £1700 460kg Limousin (370.00), £1650 455kg Charolais (363.00) and M Harrison £1450 430kg Belgian Blue (337.00), £1450 440kg Belgian Blue (330.00).

Heifers

A good entry of heifers saw prices peak at £2430 for a 720kg Belgian Blue (338.00) presented by B Daly, £2270 735kg Aberdeen Angus (309.00); P Corrigan £2250 635kg Charolais (354.00), £2100 610kg Charolais (344.00), £2060 605kg Charolais (341.00); R Stewart £2140 635kg Simmental (337.00); M Quinn £2070 605kg Charolais (342.00), £2060 560kg Charolais (368.00), £2050 580kg Saler (353.00), £2005 525kg Charolais (382.00), £1960 515kg Limousin (381.00), £1950 510kg Limousin (382.00), £1950 550kg Charolais (355.00), £1890 540kg Limousin (350.00), £1810 485kg Charolais (373.00), £1800 515kg Limousin (350.00), £1740 470kg Limousin (370.00); G McMahon £2000 560kg Aberdeen Angus (357.00); W Harkness £2000 565kg Charolais (354.00); P Brannigan £1970 530kg Charolais (372.00); S Lagan £1840 495kg Limousin (372.00); P Geddis £1740 490kg Charolais (355.00), £1540 455kg Charolais (339.00); S McCulla £1700 425kg Limousin (400.00), £1450 405kg Limousin (358.00); D and R Moffett £1650 490kg Aberdeen Angus (337.00), £1450 380kg Aberdeen Angus (382.00), £1400 370kg Aberdeen Angus (378.00), £1310 350kg Aberdeen Angus (374.00); B Lagan £1620 475kg Limousin (341.00); R Brownlee £1590 465kg Limousin (342.00); M Murray £1560 445kg Limousin (351.00); F McVeigh £1480 425kg Limousin (348.00); J Cooke £1400 375kg Charolais (373.00), £1120 320kg Charolais (350.00) and D Moore £1340 390kg Limousin (344.00), £1300 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (371.00), £1260 345kg Limousin (365.00), £1230 350kg Aberdeen Angus (351.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1650 495kg Charolais (333.00) presented by A Ferguson and D McCrea £1530 645kg Friesian (237.00), £1110 560kg Friesian (198.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a height of £820 for a 12 week old Aberdeen Angus bull presented by P McGee, £780 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £690 Aberdeen Angus bull, £650 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; A Nelson £530 Hereford bull, £510 Hereford bull, £490 Hereford bull, £430 Hereford bull; C Weir £520 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; D Young £510 Simmental bull, £500 Simmental bull, £480 Simmental bull, £450 Simmental bull, £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, £420 Simmental bull, £390 Simmental bull, £330 Simmental bull; I and S Marshall £460 Hereford bull, £360 Hereford bull; S Lynch £400 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; D Worton £370 Limousin bull; P Carberry £360 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; G Hazlett £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; Kennedy Farms £300 x 3 Hereford bulls and Friesian bulls sold to £110.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £800 for a four week old Charolais heifer presented by G Ferguson; E Speers £530 Charolais heifer, £460 Simmental heifer; D Young £500 Simmental heifer, £440 Simmental heifer, £430 Simmental heifer, £410 Simmental heifer, £400 x 2 Simmental heifers, £390 x 2 Simmental heifers, £360 Simmental heifer; C Weir £500 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer; B Hughes £400 Simmental heifer, £350 Simmental heifer, £320 Simmental heifer; R Jones £340 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £320 Charolais heifer and Kennedy Farms £310 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2550 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by Elliott Agri, £2500 Charolais cow and Limousin bull calf, £2350 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow and Limousin bull calf and in-calf heifers sold to £1940 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by J Glendinning, £1660 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height of £1960 for a 410kg Limousin male (480.00) presented by D Nelson, £1620 465kg Limousin (350.00), £1610 385kg Limousin (418.00), £1570 475kg Limousin (330.00), £1510 380kg Limousin (395.00); I Campbell £1560 425kg Limousin (365.00), £1430 425kg Hereford (335.00); V Rafferty £1400 355kg Charolais (395.00); H Sinnamon £1300 335kg Limousin (385.00), £1290 325kg Limousin (395.00), £1250 360kg Limousin (348.00), £1250 320kg Limousin (392.00), £1250 345kg Limousin (364.00), £1240 335kg Limousin (368.00), £1220 340kg Limousin (360.00), £1200 295kg Limousin (407.00); K Hopper £1300 365kg Shorthorn beef (353.00), £1290 365kg Shorthorn beef (351.00) P McQuaid £1130 265kg Charolais (428.00); M Givan £1130 290kg Hereford (385.00); C Weir £1100 x 3 300kg Aberdeen Angus (365.00); S Henderson £1030 265kg Limousin (387.00), £1000 270kg Limousin (372.00); M Kyle £800 225kg Shorthorn beef (357.00) and D Straghan £760 185kg Hereford (414.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £1310 x 2 445kg Aberdeen Angus (295.00) presented by G Mills; A and M O’Neill £1310 330kg Limousin (396.00), £1300 320kg Limousin (405.00), £1220 314kg Limousin (390.00), £1110 285kg Limousin (392.00); V Rafferty £1290 360kg Charolais (357.00), £1250 340kg Charolais (365.00), £1230 335kg Charolais (364.00), £1210 345kg Charolais (348.00), £1200 335kg Charolais (357.00), £1130 x 2 280kg Charolais (402.00), £1070 x 2 285kg Charolais (377.00), £1070 305kg Charolais (351.00); M Givan £760 195kg Hereford (386.00) and D Straghan £650 170kg Hereford (382.00).

Fat lambs cleared to a height of £161 for a pen of 25kg Lambs presented by J Hamill, £144 22kg and A Sharkey £160 28kg.

Fat ewes sold to £190 presented by W Fleming, £135; E Whiteside £138 and R Brownlee £132, £108.

Fat rams sold to £132 presented by D Worton; G McCann £130, £128 and I Reid £112.

Store lambs sold to £121 18kg presented by R Brownlee; E Whiteside £120 17kg, £95 15kg; Breeding stock sold to £312 one ewe and two lambs presented by N Topping, £270 one ewe and two lambs, £200 one ewe and one lamb, £195 one ewe and one lamb.

Springing ewes sold to £170 presented by D Worton.