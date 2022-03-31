Improved trade for fat hoggets at Markethill

Cull ewe trade remained steady.

Over 500 heavy hoggets sold to a top of 550p per kilo for 24k at £132, followed by 546p for 24k at £131 each.

Several top quality pens sold from 500p to 540p per kilo with overweight hoggets selling from £128 to £135 per head.

The entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged 27.5k at £130.60 per head.

Good quality middleweights sold from 520p to 570p per kilo with a top of 600p for 21k at £126 each followed by 578p for 23k at £133 each.

The 450 cull ewes sold in a very firm demand with heavy fleshed ewes to £260, £256 each. Main demand from £150 to £190 each with plainer ewes from £90 to £140 each.

The 150 lots of ewes and lambs had a complete clearance with good quality doubles reaching £305, £300 and £285 each.

Several more good quality doubles sold from £240 to £280 each.

Singles reached £230 each with all good single outfits from £170 to £220 each.

Heavy hoggets

Dungannon farmer : 24k £132 550p : Dungannon seller : 24k £131 546p : Dungannon producer : 24k £131 546p : Crossmaglen farmer : 25k £135 540p : Armagh farmer : 24k £128 533p : Portadown producer : 24.5k £130 531p : Armagh seller : 24k £125 521p : Newry farmer : 24.8k £129 520p : Armagh seller : 25k £130 520p and Tandragee producer : 24k £124 517p.

Middleweight hoggets