An entry of 60 cull cows in Markethill on Tuesday 28th November sold in a slightly improved trade for Friesian cows selling to a top of £142 for 780k at £1115 from a local producer.

Main demand from £120 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £95 to £115 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Calves

Livestock Markets

130 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality bulls calves selling steadily from £280 to £455 for a two week old Limousin followed by £420 for a five week old Aberdeen Angus.

Second quality bulls sold from £200 to £260 each.

Heifer calves sold up to £400 for a two week old Charolais followed by £370 paid twice for six week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £240 to £295.

Second quality heifer calves from £150 to £200 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £455; Aberdeen Angus £420; Aberdeen Angus £405; Belgian Blue £370; Belgian Blue £360; Aberdeen Angus £355; Aberdeen Angus £350; Aberdeen Angus £345 and Limousin £330.

Heifer calves