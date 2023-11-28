News you can trust since 1963
Improved trade for Friesian cows at Markethill Mart, prices to £1115

An entry of 60 cull cows in Markethill on Tuesday 28th November sold in a slightly improved trade for Friesian cows selling to a top of £142 for 780k at £1115 from a local producer.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
Main demand from £120 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £95 to £115 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Calves

130 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality bulls calves selling steadily from £280 to £455 for a two week old Limousin followed by £420 for a five week old Aberdeen Angus.

Second quality bulls sold from £200 to £260 each.

Heifer calves sold up to £400 for a two week old Charolais followed by £370 paid twice for six week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £240 to £295.

Second quality heifer calves from £150 to £200 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £455; Aberdeen Angus £420; Aberdeen Angus £405; Belgian Blue £370; Belgian Blue £360; Aberdeen Angus £355; Aberdeen Angus £350; Aberdeen Angus £345 and Limousin £330.

Heifer calves

Charolais £400; Belgian Blue £370; Belgian Blue £370; Limousin £350; Belgian Blue £295; Belgian Blue £290; Belgian Blue £285; Belgian Blue £285 and Belgian Blue £275.

