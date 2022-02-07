Improved trade for strong lambs at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €110 for 28-33kgs

€110 to €130 for 34-40kgs

€130 to €150 for 41-46kgs

€150 to €159 for 47-55kgs

Fat Ewes sold from €70 to a high of €214

Ewes with one lamb sold to a high of €245/team

There was a large entry of top quality cattle at the sale on Thursday, 3rd February with a strong trade around the ring and online.

There was great demand for in-spec stock which sold from €2.60/kg to €3/kg with a top price paid of €2200 for 680kgs.

Medium weight cattle were also highly sought after selling from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg while lighter lots sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg

FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €700/head to €1760/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €970 to €1150 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €700 to €1520 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €555 to €870 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €625 to €1285 over the weight