Improving farm sustainability:forage utilisation is key

And, of equal significance, is his assertion that the producers involved won’t have to look beyond their farm gates to secure many of the answers they are looking for.

“Forage utilisation is key,” he stressed.

“Whether it’s grazed grass or silage, the forages that farmers produce totally underpin the performance of their businesses as a whole.

“All other input suppliers, including the feed companies, are merely acting to complement the quantity and quality of the forages that their farmer-customers are producing.”

Clarence added: “The potential to improve performance from forage on local farms is immense. But ignorance is not bliss.

“Farmers must know the true value of the forages available to them at any time. Otherwise they cannot make accurate decisions on how to make best use of this fundamental resource.

“Having a silage clamp tested on a number of occasions throughout a winter feeding season is a case in point.

“Forage quality can vary significantly throughout a clamp, just as grass quality varies from field to field. And of course, there will always be differences in silage quality between the various cuts taken by a farmer throughout the year.

“Regular monitoring of silages will allow the farmer to regularly tweak his ratio formulation in ways that allow him to make best use of the concentrates that are fed.

“Such an approach truly represents a win:win scenario for the farmer: animal performance is maintained at the required level while best use is made of the concentrates brought on to the farm.”

Clarence also believes that the same approach must be taken by farmers while stock are at grass.

“Grass measuring throughout the grazing season allows the farmer to accurately budget the fresh forage that is available to best meet the needs of the stock consuming it.

“Straightforward steps can also be taken to ensure that the grass available to stock is of optimal quality. Taking surplus paddocks out of a rotation, and cutting them for silage, is a case in point.

“And the same principle holds where silage-based diets are concerned. By feeding stock twice a day rather than once, the farmer is ensuring the feed available is fresher and significantly more palatable.

“Pushing feed up to animals regularly throughout the day can also make a real difference in this regard alongside adequate feed space at the feed barrier.”

Soil testing is another straightforward ‘application of science’ which the United Feeds’ sales manager believes that farmers across Northern Ireland must adapt as a matter of course.

He explained: “Trying to devise a fertiliser application plan without the information that can be delivered by an up-to-date soil test makes no sense at all.

“The pH value is a critically important indicator of overall soil health. Currently the vast majority of grassland soil pH values in Northern Ireland are below the optima figure of 6.5.

“As a consequence a significant proportion of the N, P and K applied by way of chemical and organic fertilisers are never accessed by crops.

“The same principle holds when it comes to plant roots accessing the nutrient stores already in the soil. If the pH is not correct, a very large proportion of these reserves remain locked away.”

Adding lime is the way to address acidic imbalances in soil. And, according to Clarence Calderwood,“Getting soil pH values to their optimal level is critically important but, keeping them there is equally important. The practice of adding small amounts of lime or other appropriate soil conditioners to fields on an annual basis should be considered once the pH has been corrected.

“Maintaining soil health at optimal levels is the key driver of all forage production. The more that a farm can produce and the higher its quality, the more sustainable the business will be into the future.”

Clarence pointed out that soil testing should be carried during the months of December and January.

“Sampling should only take place six weeks after the last chemical fertiliser or organic manure has been applied to the ground being tested. This approach ensures that the soil samples collected are not unduly impacted by previously applied nutrients.”

When asked for his view on advancements in chemical fertilisers Clarence confirmed: “The most impactful technology to be introduced to Northern Ireland in recent years with regard to fertiliser has been the availability of protected urea.”

“The product works to deliver a slow release of nitrogen to crops over a defined period of time with the added urease inhibitor acting to reduce the levels of nitrous oxide gas that would otherwise escape to the atmosphere.

“Teagasc research has confirmed that the combined use of protected urea and Low emission slurry spreading equipment will act to reduce nitrogen emission levels from farms to the atmosphere by 50%.

“The benefits of using these technologies in order to significantly lower the environmental footprint of production agriculture are obvious as the industry looks to the future.”

Making sure that animals are offered diets that are totally balanced, in relation to their nutritional needs, will be at the heart of the sustainability programmes followed on farms throughout Northern Ireland during the period ahead.

Significantly, United Feeds has been to the fore in developing feeding systems that meet this need.

Clarence Calderwood takes up the story: “Feeding excess dietary protein has long been a practice here in Northern Ireland. However, United Feeds has been to the forefront of proving that it is feasible to significantly reduce protein levels while fully maintaining cow performance across a lactation.

“Taking this approach has the benefit of dropping the reliance on expensive, imported proteins within the concentrate fraction of a ration whilst acts to reduce the amounts of ammonia gas produced by dairy animals. There is also incontrovertible evidence to confirm that reducing the protein levels in dairy diets significantly reduces the amount of metabolic stress that a cow is coming under.

“The health benefits associated with this approach to feeding are obvious, as are the positives where other performance indicators, particularly fertility, are concerned.”

So does Clarence think that the development of new nutrition-based technologies represent the silver bullet when it comes to defining agriculture’s response to climate change and the other environment-related that are impacting on the industry at the present time?

“I am aware of the fact that a number of new feed additives have been developed with claims made for them to the effect that they can reduce the amount of methane that a ruminant animal produces,” he commented.

“Some of these products may be granted licences to allow their commercial use and they will have their place; however, they must be cost effective. Especially given the fact that farmers can already take so many straightforward steps to improve their farming businesses without the need for significant, additional investment in the first place.”

Weather is the one variable which farmers have no day-to-day control over. But even in the context of this debate, the dial is moving ever forwards.

“Grass silage will remain the mainstay winter forge on Northern Ireland’s livestock farms,” the United Feeds’ representative explained.

“And, yes the weather in the days running up to harvesting a crop of grass will have an impact on its quality. For example, many first cut silages made this year have reasonably low protein values.

“This is a direct reflection of the very cold conditions that prevailed throughout the latter part of April and the first weeks of May.

“However, if a farmer commits to a multi-cut silage system, taking a minimum of three silage crops in the year; and possibly four or five; then the weather becomes less of a factor when it comes to determining the quality of the silages available to stock come feeding time.”

Clarence continued:“Multi cut silage regimes are now becoming the norm on an increasing number of farms. By ensuring that grass is consistently harvested at a younger growth stage, the energy and protein values of the ensuing silages will be correspondingly higher than would be the case under a two-cut system. By aiming for several cuts of high quality grass should one of these cuts fall foul of the weather then the impact on the subsequent feeding season is less than if it was one of only two cuts.”

“Animals prefer consistency in the diets they are eating. And with this in mind, we are now seeing a commitment on the part of farmers to mix the various silage cuts available to them in order to make this happen so at this stage they should measure current stocks and plan accordingly to have a balanced, consistent diet for the remainder of the winter.”

Another key breakthrough to have been achieved over recent years, where ruminant feeding systems are concerned, has been the development of analytical systems to determine the presence and level of mycotoxins in forages.

“Farmers are certainly more aware of their presence in homegrown forages or feeds and the ability of these substances to have a detrimental impact on livestock performance and animal health.

“Mycotoxins can be everywhere: in silages, grains and even straw,” Clarence confirmed.

“Awareness levels have mirrored the ability of analytical chemists to determine the presence of mycotoxins in forages and grains. A number of bespoke laboratories have been established over recent years to specifically test for the presence of these substances.

“The ramifications of mycotoxins are widespread and unfortunately they are becoming an increasing problem for many herds. But the good news is that in-feed binders are available to help counter the impact of mycotoxins with many farms now habitually using a toxin binder within their diet formulation as an insurance policy.”

The animal feed industry is a sector that relies heavily on imported raw materials. So is there scope to increase Northern Ireland’s arable sector and replace imported feeds with more home grown grains?

“I am very aware of the pilot protein crops’ scheme that was launched this year and which will continue in 2022,” Clarence confirmed.

“As a company, United Feeds has sought to buy home grown grain and protein crops whenever possible, provided the quality is right and we will actively continue to do so.”

He concluded: “But home grown forages and their improved utilisation will be the driver of sustainability within all of the ruminant sectors, as the entire farming industry looks to the future.