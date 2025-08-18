Improving trap crop success for the future of potato farming

A project which aims to revolutionise pest management strategies has been supported by the UK Agri-Tech Centre following a two-year journey.

The aim of the project, named ‘DeCyst’, was to improve on the current knowledge of solanaceous trap crops and how they are best utilised for Potato Cyst Nematodes (PCN) control by potato growers in the UK.

Among the challenges faced by potato farmers, PCN stand out as a major issue, causing significant losses across the UK.

To address this threat, the groundbreaking DeCyst initiative, backed by Defra and Innovate UK, delved into the realm of trap cropping, with an aim to revolutionise pest management strategies.

A consortium of project collaborators including the UK Agri-Tech Centre, Produce Solutions, Harper Adams University, and VCS Potatoes, alongside several progressive potato growers, worked together to refine and optimise trap cropping practices, with the goal of unlocking the full potential of DeCyst™ solanaceous trap crops, specially tailored to outmanoeuvre PCN infestations.

The Effect of PCN

Trap cropping, a technique involving the strategic planting of certain crops to divert PCN away from potatoes, has gained attention as a potential solution.

By stimulating PCN to hatch at a different point in the rotation, mature female nematodes are prevented from completing their lifecycle, thereby reducing their impact on potato crops.

Dr Alex McCormack, Innovation Lead – Agronomy, at UK Agri-Tech Centre, said: “It’s been a great few years working with the DeCyst consortium advancing our knowledge and understanding of how to get the best out of Solanaceous Trap Crops (STCs).

“I’ve particularly enjoyed seeing how engaged the wider industry has been in the project, with growers and agronomists engaging in useful discussions at the many demonstration events and presentations at trade shows over the last few years.

“Personally, it’s also been great to continue to be involved in this sort of applied research and to work with old friends and some new ones along the way.

“Going forward it’s now a question of how we can continue to build on this project’s successes, alongside looking at other complimentary tools to manage pests and diseases like PCN.”

Dr Matthew Back, Reader in Nematology at Harper Adams University, said: “PCN is the most prevalent potato pest in the UK.

“High populations of PCN can cause yield losses of up to 80% in susceptible cultivars, with an estimated annual cost to the Great British potato industry of £31 million each year.

“Moreover, PCN threatens the continued production of seed due to its continued spread in Scotland.

“As crop protection chemistry such as nematicides are revoked, and control measures limited, growers have to investigate alternative methods such as trap crops, to ensure a viable future for potatoes within their rotations.”

Central to the project’s success is the evaluation of three solanaceous trap crops – solanum sisymbriifolium (DeCyst-Prickly), solanum scabrum (DeCyst-Broadleaf), and solanum chenopodioides (DeCyst-Podium).

Through systematic testing and analysis, researchers aim to identify the most effective species and develop precise agronomic guidelines for optimal PCN suppression.

James Lee, head of agronomy at Produce Solutions, said: “We need all the tools available to us to control PCN, particularly if we lose any further nematicide options.

“Adoption of solanaceous trap crops could mean an increase in resilience and the maintenance of productivity for the UK potato industry.

“An additional benefit is that they add organic matter and can increase carbon storage if they are chopped and incorporated into the soil.

“This is especially important given the move to more regenerative farming systems and emerging carbon markets.”

For more information about the work the UK Agri-Tech Centre does and the partners it works with, visit www.ukagritechcentre.com

To hear from the experts, watch the video at https://bit.ly/decystproject