In calf cows selling to a top of £4360 for a Limousin at Markethill Mart

An entry of 880 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 6th September was probably the highest quality show of cattle this year with pen after pen of top quality Charolais and Limousin cross bullocks and heifers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trade in all rings was exceptionally strong.

Heifers

The 250 heifers were mostly heavy and forward heifers.

Farming Life livestock markets

Good quality heavy heifers sold to £422 for 640k at £2700 from a Tandragee farmer.

Another Tandragee farmer received £420 for 646k at £2710 and £412 for 644k at £2650.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £390 to £411 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers sold up to £460 for 580k at £2670 for a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £458 for 504k at £2310 for a Castlewellan producer and a Loughbrickland farmer received £452 for 502k at £2270.

All good quality forward heifers sold from £390 to £433 per 100 kilos.

Top quality lightweight heifers sold up to £518 for 400k at £2070 from a Newry farmer followed by £477 for 396k at £1890 from a Belleek farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All good quality light heifers from £400 to £469 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight grazing heifers to £473 for 444k at £2100 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £472 for 492k at £2320 from a Castlewellan producer.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee farmer 640k £2700 £422.00; Tandragee farmer 646k £2710 £420.00; Tandagee farmer 644k £2650 £412.00; Tandragee farmer 638k £2620 £411.00; Banbridge farmer 602k £2470 £410.00; Portadown farmer 608k £2480 £408.00; Tandragee farmer 632k £2560 £405.00; Tandragee farmer 626k £2530 £404.00; Armagh farmer 604k £2440 £404.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 624k £2520 £404.00 and Dungannon farmer 662k £2670 £403.

Forward heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 580k £2670 £460.00; Castlewellan farmer 504k £2310 £458.00; Loughbrickland farmer 502k £2270 £452.00; Portadown farmer 512k £2270 £443.00; Loughbrickland farmer 554k £2400 £433.00; Castlewellan farmer 504k £2180 £433.00; Portadown farmer 566k £2440 £431.00; Castlewellan farmer 514k 32190 £426.00; Castlewellan farmer 554k £2360 £426.00; Portadown farmer 574k £2440 £425.00; Portadown farmer 528k £2240 £424.00; Portadown farmer 554k £2350 £424.00 and Richhill farmer 590k £2500 £424.

Middleweight heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayobridge farmer 444k £2100 £473.00; Castlewellan farmer 492k £2320 £472.00; Ballynahinch farmer 442k £2080 £471.00; Belleek farmer 454k £2100 £463.00; Castlewellan farmer 434k £2000 £461.00; Ballynahinch farmer 490k £2240 £457.00; Katesbridge farmer 428k £1950 £456.00; Castlewellan farmer 484k £2200 £455.00; Portadown farmer 480k £2170 £452.00 and Hillsborough farmer 454k £2040 £449.

Lightweight heifers

Newry farmer 400k £2070 £518.00; Belleek farmer 396k £1890 £477.00; Armagh farmer 358k £1680 £469.00; Armagh farmer 386k £1690 £438.00; Tassagh farmer 390k £1680 £431.00; Armagh farmer 364k £1560 £429.00; Belleek farmer 378k £1610 £426.00 and Armagh farmer 390k £1610 £413.

Bullocks

The 300 bullocks included several pens of top quality Charolais and Limousin steers.

Good quality heavy bullocks returned an exceptionally strong demand with buyers from throughout Northern Ireland and export agents in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several high prices were recorded £3240 for 804k £403 to an Armagh producer, 790k £3220 £407 for a Dromara farmer and 760k at £3800 £403 for a Dromara farmer.

Top price £451 for 610k at £2750 for a Maralin farmer.

The same owner received £438 for 610k at £2670.

This producer sold 16 bullocks to average 588k at £2551 £434 per 100 kilos.

A Tandragee farmer sold 14 bullocks to average 658k at £2554 £388 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for heavy bullocks from £390 to £426 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward steers to £2470 for 504k at £490 for a Maralin farmer followed by £475 for 560k at £2660 from an Armagh producer.

All good quality forward bullocks from £400 to £460 per 100 kilos.

Grazing bullocks sold to £485 for 466k at £2260 for a Banbridge farmer.

A Benburb farmer received £473 for 478k at £2260.

All good quality middleweights sold steadily from £400 to £444 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maralin farmer 610k £2750 £451.00; Maralin farmer 610k £2670 £438.00; Maralin farmer 616k £2660 £432.00; Maralin farmer 622k £2650 £426.00; Keady farmer 606k £2570 £424.00; Ballynahinch farmer 602k £2530 £420.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 630k £2640 £419.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k £2640 £418.00 and Tandragee farmer 642k £2670 £416.

Forward bullocks

Maralin farmer 504k £2470 £490.00; Armagh farmer 560k £2660 £475.00; Mountnorris farmer 512k £2410 £471.00; Maralin farmer 566k £2610 £461.00; Maralin farmer 556k £2560 £460.00; Armagh farmer 548k £2500 £456.00; Rathfriland farmer 518k £2350 £454.00; Mountnorris farmer 526k 32350 £447.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 518k £2310 £446.

Middleweight bullocks

Banbridge farmer 466k £2260 £485.00; Benburb farmer 478k £2260 3473.00; Ballynahinch farmer 488k £2210 £453.00; Annaghmore farmer 468k £2100 £449.00; Newry farmer 446k £1980 £444.00; Castlewellan farmer 450k £1950 £433.00; Mountnorris farmer 494k £2140 £433.00; Banbridge farmer 456k £1970 £432.00 and Newry farmer 492k £2100 £427.

Weanlings

The 250 weanlings returned another exceptionally strong demand with good quality light males selling to £608 for 372k at £2260 from a local producer.

The same owner received £604k for 338k at £2040.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £565 for 276k at £1560.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All good quality light males from £450 to £560 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males to £559 for 424k at £2370 from a local producer followed by £512 for 404k at £2070 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

A Kilkeel farmer received £494 for 468k at £2310.

All good quality strong males from £400 to £480 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £546 for 282k at £1540 for a Middletown farmer followed by £529 for 384k at £2030 from a Markethill farmer.

The same owner received £520 for 358k at £1860.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All good quality light heifers from £420 to £481 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers to £493 for 442k at £2180 from a Donacloney farmer and for 406k at £2000 from a Markethill producer.

A Crossmaglen farmer received £483 for 414k at £2000.

Strong male weanlings

Markethill farmer 424k £2370 £449.00; Cullyhanna farmer 404k £2070 £512.00; Kilkeel farmer 468k £2310 £494.00; Hillsborough farmer 438k £2150 £491.00; Kilkeel farmer 462k £2250 £487.00; Hillsborough farmer 414k £2000 £483.00; Newry farmer 490k £2360 £482.00; Richhill farmer 472k £2250 £477.00 and Rostrevor farmer 444k £2080 £469.

Heavy male weanlings

Hillsborough farmer 504k £2310 £458.00; Cullyhanna farmer 506k £2310 £457.00; Hillsborough farmer 508k £2280 £449.00; Donacloney farmer 518k £2310 £446.00 and Hillsborough farmer 508k £2150 £423.

Light male weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markethill farmer 372k £2260 £608.00; Markethill farmer 338k £2040 £604.00; Cullyhanna farmer 276k £1560 £565.00; Rostrevor farmer 348k £1980 £569.00; Crossmaglen farmer 370k £2090 £565.00; Belleek farmer 356k £1970 £553.00; Rathfriland farmer 312k £1680 £538.00; Crossmaglen farmer 290k £1560 £538.00; Rostrevor farmer 356k £1910 £537.00 and Rostrevor farmer 370k £1950 £527.

Light heifer weanlings

Middletown farmer 282k £1540 £546.00; Markethill farmer 384k £2030 £529.00; Markethill farmer 358k £1860 £520.00; Middletown farmer 320k £1540 £481.00; Markethill farmer 388k £1860 £479.00; Markethill farmer 368k £1710 £465.00; Cullyhanna farmer 290k £1360 £469.00; Portadown farmer 280k £1310 £468.00 and Markethill farmer 366k £1640 £448.

Strong heifer weanlings

Donacloney farmer 442k £2180 £493.00; Markethill farmer 406k £2000 £493.00; Corssmaglen farmer 414k £2000 £483.00; Donacloney farmer 456k £2170 £476.00; Donacloney farmer 490k £2320 £473.00; Cullyhanna farmer 446k £2100 £471.00; Markehtill farmer 410k £1900 £463.00 and Markethill farmer 416k £1910 £459.

A large entry of suckler stock included an entry of 46 maiden heifers from a Co Down farmer these sold to a top of £2900, £2840, £2740 and £2640.

Main demand from £1900 to £2500 per head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In calf cows sold to a top of £4360 for a Limousin from a Middletown farmer.

The same owner received £3800 and £3620 for in calf heifers.

Outfits sold up to £3920 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from a Silverbridge farmer.

The same owner received £2900 for a Charolais cow 2014 and a heifer calf.

An Omagh farmer sold two heifers with heifer calves at foot at £2840 and £2800.