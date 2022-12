Breeding ewes: Kilcoo farmer £255 and £172, Ballynahinch farmer £146 and £144.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £144, Kilkeel farmer £138, Kilkeel farmer £130 and £120, Hilltown farmer £117, Hilltown farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £108 and Ballynahinch farmer £98, Hilltown farmer £95.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £118 for 23.9kg (493ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 24.6kg (471ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 22kg (495ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108 for 22.2kg (486ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 22.1kg (488ppk), Castlewellan farmer £108 for 22kg (490ppk), Kilcoo farmer £106 for 22kg (482ppk) and Leitrim farmer £98 for 18.5kg (529ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A dispersal sale of 30 Limousin x Belgian Blue cows saw in calf cows sell to £2900. Prices were as follows: £2900, £2700, £2600, £2580, £2500, £2450, £2400, £2340, £2200, £2120, £2050 and £2000.

The dispersal sale also saw a pedigree Charolais bull - Brownhill Owenroe - who was Balmoral champion in 2022 and Charolais national champion in Castlewellan Agricultural Show in 2022, sell for £5500.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1750 for 652kg Limousin (268ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1720 for 706kg Limousin (243ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1540 for 758kg Limousin (203ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 708kg Limousin (196ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1380 for 676kg Limousin (204ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 678kg (187ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 630kg HER (187ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 624kg Limousin (187ppk), Hilltown farmer £1160 for 622kg Aberdeen Angus (186ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 588kg Aberdeen Angus (175ppk), Banbridge farmer £900 for 542kg Limousin (166ppk).

Weanling Heifers: Castlewellan farmer £970 for 394kg (246ppk), Hilltown farmer £810 for 294kg (275ppk), Kilkeel farmer £740 for 292kg (253ppk), Hilltown farmer £720 for 310kg (232ppk), Kilkeel farmer £710 for 336kg (211ppk), Cabra farmer £700 for 258kg (271ppk), Castlewellan farmer £680 for 258kg (263ppk), Kilkeel farmer £670 for 284kg (236ppk), Castlewellan farmer £650 for 260kg (250ppk), Cabra farmer £620 for 262kg (237ppk).

Weanling Bullocks: Cabra farmer £1120 for 372kg (301ppk), Cabra farmer £1020 for 406kg (251ppk), Hilltown farmer £1010 for 352kg (287ppk), Cabra farmer £970 for 406kg (239ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 354kg (260ppk), Cabra farmer £910 for 372kg (244ppk), Hilltown farmer £860 for 314kg (274ppk), Castlewellan farmer £800 for 302kg (251ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £760 for 302kg (252ppk).

Heifers: Ballynahinch farmer £200 for 344kg (581ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1920 for 538kg (357ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1550 for 636kg (243ppk), Jonesborough farmer £1370 for 532kg (257ppk), £1210 for 496kg (244ppk), £1150 for 474kg (242ppk), Jonesborough farmer £1070 for 436kg (245ppk) and £1070 for 438kg (250ppk) and Jonesborough farmer £980 for 414kg (236ppk).

