In calf heifer tops trade in Markethill at £2060

HEIFERS

160 heifers sold in another very strong demand with good quality beef heifers selling from £210 to £252 per 100 kilos for 624k at £1575 from an Armagh producer. The same owner received £247 per 100 kilos for 630k AA at £1555. Top price of £1655 was paid for 678k Lim £244 for a Richhill farmer. Forward feeding heifers sold to £245 per 100 kilos for 600k AA at £1475 from a Collone producer. Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £210 to £234 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £242 per 100 kilos for 456k at £1105 from a Glenanne producer followed by £235 per 100 kilos for 454k at £1065 from a Glenanne farmer.

Forward heifers: Collone farmer 602k £1475 £245.00; Armagh farmer 570k £1335 £234.00; Loughgilly farmer 538k £1255 £233.00; Armagh farmer 552k £1275 £231.00; Jerrettspass farmer 508k £1165 £229.00; Jerrettspass farmer 504k £1155 £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 602k £1365 £227.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1255 £225.00; Poyntzpass farmer 550k £1235 £224.00.

Beef heifers: Collone farmer 624k £1475 £245.00; Collone farmer 630k £1555 £247.00; Collone farmer 634k £1550 £245.00; Richhill farmer 678k £1655 £244.00; Richhill farmer 620k £1455 £235.00; Mullabawn farmer 740k £1655 £224.00; Coalisland farmer 678k £1445 £213.00.

Middleweight heifers: Glenanne farmer 456k £1105 £242.00; Glenanne farmer 454k £1065 £235.00; Glenanne farmer 414k £965 £233.00; Lisburn farmer 402k £935 £233.00; Keady farmer 376k £875 £232.00; Glenanne farmer 374k £865 £231.00; Lisburn farmer 474k £1075 £227.00; Lisburn farmer 478k £1065 £223.00.

BULLOCKS

A large entry of 260 bullocks maintained a very firm trade with good quality forward feeding bullocks from £210 to £249 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1445 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £243 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1565 from a Ballyward producer. Beef bullocks sold up to £238 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1575 from a Markethill farmer followed by £238 per 100 kilos for 654k at £1555 from a Ballyward producer. Main trade for beef bullocks from £215 to £232 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £247 per 100 kilos for 436k at £1075 from a Keady farmer followed by £243 per 100 kilos for 468k at £1135 from a Banbridge producer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £170 to £184 per 100 kilos for 514k at £945 from a Lisburn farmer and up to £1085 for 610k £178 from a Aghalee farmer.

Forward bullocks: Castlewellan farmer 580k £1445 £249.00; Ballyward farmer 644k £1565 £243.00; Castlewellan farmer 576k £1375 £239.00; Castlewellan farmer 548k £1295 £236.00; Katesbridge farmer 580k £1345 £232.00; Whitecross farmer 608k £1395 £229.00; Loughgall farmer 640k £1465 £229.00; Armagh farmer 576k £1315 £228.00.

Beef heifers: Markethill farmer 662k £1575 £238.00; Ballyward farmer 654k £1555 £238.00; Markethill farmer 650k £1545 £238.00; Loughgall farmer 654k £1515 £232.00; Loughgall farmer 676k £1555 £230.00; Markethill farmer 668k £1530 £229.00; Markethill farmer 720k £1645 £228.00; Ballyward farmer 704k £1605 £228.00; Whitecross farmer 698k £1565 £224.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Keady farmer 436k £1075 £247.00; Banbridge farmer 468k £1135 £243.00; Banbridge farmer 492k £1155 £235.00; Keady farmer 408k £955 £234.00; Rathfriland farmer 458k £1065 £233.00; Banbridge farmer 418k £945 £226.00; Banbridge farmer 446k £995 £223.00; Banbridge farmer 496k £1105 £223.00.

Friesian bullocks: Lisburn farmer 514k £945 £184.00; Lisburn farmer 548k £985 £180.00; Poyntzpass farmer 572k £1025 £179.00; Aghalee farmer 610k £1085 £178.00; Lisburn farmer 538k £955 £178.00; Lisburn farmer 524k £925 £177.00.

WEANLINGS

190 weanlings sold in a very firm trade with good quality light males from £240 to £287 per 100 kilos for 282k at £810 from a Lisburn followed by £282 per 100 kilos for 298k at £840 from a Banbridge producer. Strong male weanling sold from £243 per 100 kilos 424k at £1030 from a Donacloney producer followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 470k at £1095 from a Mullabawn producer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £278 per 100 kilos for 304k at £845 from a Donacloney producer.

Strong male weanlings: Donacloney farmer 424k £1030 £243.00; Mullabawn farmer 470k £1095 £233.00; Portadown farmer 412k £920 £223.00; Lisburn farmer 404k £900 £223.00; Portadown farmer 424k £880 £208.00; Armagh farmer 474k £980 £207.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1005 £203.00.

Light male weanlings: Lisburn farmer 282k £810 £287.00; Banbridge farmer 298k £840 £282.00; Loughbrickland farmer 318k £870 £274.00; Lisburn farmer 272k £740 £272.00; Armagh farmer 320k £870 £272.00; Banbridge farmer 306k £830 £271.00; Lisburn farmer 332k £900 £271.00; Armagh farmer 330k £890 £270.00.

Heifer weanlings: Donacloney farmer 304k £845 £278.00; Donacloney farmer 304k £810 £266.00; Mullabawn farmer 370k £970 £262.00; Armagh farmer 266k £705 £265.00; Keady farmer 262k £690 £263.00; Armagh farmer 270k £710 £263.00; Kilkeel farmer 266k £690 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 310k £800 £258.00; Donacloney farmer 304k £770 £253.00.