Heifers

150 heifers included several pens of top quality forward heifers and beef heifers.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £301 for 526k at £1585 from a Markethill farmer followed by £295 for 572k at £1685 from a Newry producer.

Main trade for top quality feeding heifers from £250 to £292 per 100 kilos.

A heifer with breeding potential weighing 550k sold at £1885 £342 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold to £300 per 100 kilos for 720k at £2165 from a Kilcoo producer followed by £277 for 640k at £1775 from a Gilford farmer.

All good quality beef heifers sold from £240 to £276 per 100 kilos.

Grazing heifers sold to a top of £284 for 450k at £1285 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £280 for 402k at £1125 from a Benburb farmer.

All good quality grazing heifers from £240 to £272 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Newry farmer 550k £1885 £342.00; Markethill farmer 526k £1585 £301.00; Newry farmer 572k £1685 £295.00; Markethill farmer 512k £1495 £292.00; Newry farmer 576k £1635 £284.00; Markethill farmer 562k £1585 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 524k £1465 £280.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 592k £1645 £278.

Beef heifers

Kilcoo farmer 722k £2165 £300.00; Gilford farmer 640k £1775 £277.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 680k £1875 £276.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 658k £1805 £274.00; Armagh farmer 652k £1735 £266.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 732k £1875 £256.00; Newry farmer 676k £1705 £252.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 656k £1645 £251.

Middleweight heifers

Derrynoose farmer 452k £1285 £284.00; Benburb farmer 402k £1125 £280.00; Benburb farmer 476k £1295 £272.00; Derrynoose farmer 458k £1245 £272.00; Keady farmer 418k £1125 £269.00; Waringstown farmer 424k £1125 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 492k £1295 £263.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1285 £259.

Bullocks

110 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward bullocks from £250 to £284 for 608k at £1725 from a Warringstown farmer followed by £282 for 540k at £1525 from an Armagh farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold up to £275 for 640k at £1775 from an Armagh farmer.

Grazing bullocks sold to £281 for 454k at £1275 from a Newtownhamilton farmer and followed by £273 for 408k at £1115 from a Benburb farmer.

Main trade for good quality grazing bullocks from £230 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Waringstown farmer 608k £1725 £284.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1525 £282.00; Lisburn farmer 530k £1495 £282.00; Tynan farmer 596k £1675 £281.00; Lisburn farmer 566k £1590 £281.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 526k £1475 £280.00; Tynan farmer 576k £1595 £277.00 and Waringstown farmer 522k £1445 £277.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 454k £1275 £281.00; Benburb farmer 408k £1115 £273.00; Benburb farmer 430k £1155 £269.00; Benburb farmer 498k £1335 £268.00; Waringstown farmer 450k £1195 £266.00; Derrynoose farmer 494k £1295 £262.00; Benburb farmer 424k £1105 £261.00 and Ballymallard farmer 414k £1065 £257.

Weanlings

220 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with several very high prices recorded.

Light male weanlings sold to £366 per 100 kilos for 314k at £1150 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £326 for 362k at £1180 and £317 for 372k at £1180.

All top quality light males sold from £250 to £315 per 100 kilos.

Strong males sold to £286 for 440k at £1260 for a Darkley farmer followed by £281 for 416k at £1170 from a Dromara producer.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £400 per 100 kilos for 400k at £1600 for a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £304 for 322k at £980.

Another Kilkeel producer received £297 for 340k at £1010. All good quality light heifers sold steadily from £240 to £294 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold from £230 to £261 for 414k at £1080 from a Darkley producer, followed by £259 for 406k at £1050 from a Mowhan producer.

Strong male weanlings

Darkley farmer 440k £1260 £286.00; Dromara farmer 416k £1170 £281.00; Darkley farmer 446k £1220 £274.00; Rostrevor farmer 436k £1090 £250.00; Darkley farmer 406k £1000 £246.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1050 £237.00 and Armagh farmer 420k £970 £231.

Light male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 314k £1150 £366.00; Kilkeel farmer 362k £1180 £326.00; Armagh farmer 298k £950 £319.00; Kilkeel farmer 372k £1180 £317.00; Darkley farmer 358k £1130 £316.00; Kilkeel farmer 374k £1160 £310.00; Darkley farmer 352k £1030 £293.00 and Caledon farmer 340k £990 £291.

Strong heifer weanlings

Darkley farmer 414k £1080 £261.00; Warrenpoint farmer 406k £1050 £259.00; Darkley farmer 422k £1070 £254.00; Rathfriland farmer 420k £1040 £248.00 and Armagh farmer 416k £1010 £243.

Light heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 400k £1600 £400.00; Armagh farmer 294k £990 £336.00; Kilkeel farmer 322k £980 £304.00; Kilkeel farmer 340k £1010 £297.00; Loughbrickland farmer 340k £1000 £294.00; Kilkeel farmer 342k £1000 £292.00; Kilkeel farmer 368k £1050 £285.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 352k £1000 £284.

An entry of 50 sucklers sold in a very firm trade.

In calf heifers sold to a top of £1980 for a Simmental from a Loughgall farmer.

The same owner received £1920 and £1760 for in calf heifers.

A Richhill farmer sold an in calf Limousin heifer at £1900.

The same owner received £1660 and £1640 for in calf heifers.

A Newry farmer sold a Limousin in calf heifer at £1880 with others at £1570 and £1540.

