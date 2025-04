In calf heifers selling to a top price of £3000 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 18th January continued to sell in an improving trade.

Heifers

160 heifers included several pens of good quality forward feeding heifers and beef heifers.

Heavy heifers sold up to £348 for 660k Aberdeen Angus and £2300 for an Armagh producer followed by £336 for 680k Limousin at £2300 from a Glenanne farmer.

All top quality heavy heifers sold from £300 to £335 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers sold to £344 for 560k at £1940 for a Tandragee farmer followed by £337 for 564k at £1900 from a Gilford producer.

All good quality forward feeding heifers sold steadily from £290 to £330 per 100 kilos.

Grazing type heifers sold from £359 for 368k at £1320 from an Armagh producer. Grazing heifers sold up to £361 for 418k at £1510 from a Milford producer followed by £359 for 316k at £1320 from an Armagh producer.

All good quality grazing heifers from £300 to £348 per 100 kilos.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £260 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 662k £2300 £348.00; Glenanne farmer 684k £2300 £336.00; Armagh farmr 630k £2110 £335.00; Comber farmer 670k £2190 £327.00; Portadown farmer 602k £1960 £326.00; Armagh farmer 612k £1990 £325.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1950 £325.00; Glenanne farmer 692k £2200 £318.00; Banbridge farmer 722k £2290 £317.00 and Dungannon farmer 670k £2100 £313.

Forward heifers

Tandragee farmer 564k £1940 £344.00; Gilford farmer 564k £1900 £337.00; Portadown farmer 544k £1810 £333.00; Armagh farmer 512k £1700 £332.00; Armagh farmer 596k £1960 £329.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1820 £329.00; Portadown farmer 552k £1800 £326.00; Glenanne farmer 568k £1850 £326.00; Armagh farmer 528k £1680 £318.00 and Portadown farmer 590k £1870 £317.

Middleweight heifers

Milford farmer 418k £1510 3361.00; Armagh farmer 368k £1320 £359.00; Carryduff farmer 434k £1510 £348.00; Milford farmer 400k £1380 £345.00; Portadown farmer 470k £1610 £343.00; Jerrettspass farmer 464k £1580 £341.00; Newry farmer 442k £1460 £330.00; Cullyhanna farmer 456k £1490 £327.00 and Milford farmer 450k £1470 £327.

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks sold in another very firm trade with good quality forward feeding bullocks from £300 to £340 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1870 from an Armagh farmer followed by £333 for 540k at £1800 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy bullocks sold up to £334 for 604k at £2020 from a Portadown producer followed by £327 for 704k at £2300 from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £322 for 618k at £1990.

Main demand for heavy bullocks from £290 to £322 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £380 for 416k at £1580 from a Milford farmer followed by £359 for 460k Aberdeen Angus at £1660 for a Dungannon producer.

Main demand for grazing bullocks from £280 to £340 per 100 kilos.

Forward Friesian bullocks sold to £263 for 520k at £1370 from a Tandragee farmer.

Main demand for good quality lots from £225 to £255 per 100 kilos.

Lighter Friesian bullocks sold to £252 for 436k at £1100 for a Dungannon farmer and for 488k at £1230 from a Tandragee producer.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 550k £1870 £340.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1800 £333.00; Armagh farmer 560k £1850 £330.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 636k £2100 £330.00; Granemore farmer 530k £1730 £326.00; Granemore farmer 584k £1900 £325.00; Armagh farmer 576k £1870 £325.00 and Armagh farmer 522k £1690 £324.

Heavy bullocks

Portadown farmer 604k £2020 £334.00; Armagh farmer 704k £2300 £327.00; Armagh farmer 618k £1990 £322.00; Portadown farmer 690k £2220 £322.00; Armagh farmer 608k £1930 £317.00; Armagh farmer 694k £2200 £317.00; Dungannon farmer 674k £2100 £312.00; Dungannon farmer 668k £2080 £311.00 and Keady farmer 706k £2150 £305.

Middleweight bullocks

Milford farmer 416k £1580 £380.00; Dungannon farmer 462k £1660 £359.00; Dungannon farmer 500k £1760 £352.00; Armagh farmer 446k £1550 £348.00; Katesbridge farmer 412k £1400 £340.00; Armagh farmer 418k £1420 £340.00; Portadown farmer 482k £1630 £338.00; Katesbridge farmer 442k £1460 £330.00; Portadown farmer 460k £1510 £328.00 and Katesbridge farmer 464k £1510 £325.

Forward Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 522k £1370 £263.00; Tandragee farmer 510k £1300 £255.00; Newry farmer 514k £1310 £255.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1350 £250.00; Tandragee farmer 514k £1270 £247.00; Armagh farmer 520k £1240 £239.00 and Tandragee farmer 598k £1360 £227.

Middleweight Friesian bullocks

Dungannon farmer 436k £1100 £252.00; Tandragee farmer 488k £1230 £252.00; Newry farmer 476k £1190 £250.00; Dungannon farmer 448k £1000 £223.00 and Armagh farmer 446k £975 £219.

Weanlings

250 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong trade with prices generally seeing further increase.

Good quality light males sold steadily from £320 to £433 for 240k at £1040 from a Portadown producer followed by £429 for 252k at £1080 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Middleweight male weanlings sold to £457 for 348k at £1590 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £435 for 306k at £1330 from a Portadown producer.

A Belleeks farmer received £434 for 362k at £1570.

All good quality middleweight males sold from £330 to £422 per 100 kilos.

Strong males sold up a top of £372 for 444k at £1650 from a Dungannon producer.

The same owner received £358 for 458k at £1640.

Main demand from £310 to £354 per 100 kilos and up to £1750 for 540k £324 for a Dungannon farmer.

Several pens of Friesian weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong trade from £230 to £271 per 100 kilos for 310k at £840.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £470 for 234k at £1100 for a Portadown farmer.

Another Portadown farmer received £433 for 268k at £1160 and a Newtownhamilton farmer received £419 for 282k at £1190.

All good quality light heifers from £320 to £414 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifer weanlings sold from £340 to £402 for 356k at £1430 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £395 for 352k at £1390 for a Newry producer.

A Portadown farmer received £389 for 306k at £1190.

Stronger heifers sold to £354 for 418k at £1480 for a Tassagh farmer followed by £339 for 412k at £1395 for a Tandragee farmer.

All good quality lots from £300 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 444k £1650 £372.00; Dungannon farmer 458k £1640 £358.00; Dungannon farmer 410k £1450 £354.00; Dungannon farmer 420k £1470 £350.00; Dungannon farmer 436k £1520 £349.00; Tassagh farmer 446k £1480 £332.00; Dungannon farmer 540k £1750 £324.00 and Portadown farmer 494k £1600 £324.

Middleweight male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 348k £1590 £457.00; Portadown farmer 306k £1330 £435.00; Belleeks farmer 362k £1570 £434.00; Dungannon farmer 344k £1450 £422.00; Cullyhanna farmer 376k £1560 £415.00; Whitecross farmer 306k £1260 £412.00; Lisburn farmer 304k £1250 £411.00; Cullyhanna farmer 364k £1480 £407.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 316k £1240 £392.00; Dungannon farmer 324k £1260 £389.00 and Armagh farmer 376k £1460 £388.

Lightweight male weanlings

Portadown farmer 240k £1040 £433.00; Kilkeel farmer 252k £1080 £429.00; Portadown farmer 288k £1230 £427.00; Keady farmer 182k £760 £418.00; Markethill farmer 264k £1090 £413.00; Portadown farmer 252k £1030 £409.00; Maghery farmer 240k £970 £404.00; Keady farmer 230k £870 £378.00 and Loughgilly farmer 270k £1010 £374.

Strong heifer weanlings

Tassagh farmer 418k £1480 £354.00; Tandragee farmer 412k £1395 £339.00; Tassagh farmer 416k £1330 £320.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1270 £314.00; Aghalee farmer 408k £1260 £309.00; Tandragee farmer 472k £1425 £302.00 and Tassagh farmer 496k £1490 £300.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1430 £402.00; Newry farmer 352k £1390 £395.00; Portadown farmer 306k £1190 £389.00; Portadown farmer 316k £1210 £383.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 328k £1250 £381.00; Maghery farmer 348k £1320 £380.00; Portadown farmer 302k £1140 £378.00; Lisburn farmer 310k £1170 £377.00 and Rostrevor farmer 366k £1380 £377.

Lightweight heifer weanlings

Portadown farmer 234k £1100 £470.00; Portadown farmer 268k £1160 £433.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 282k £1180 £419.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 292k £1220 £418.00; Portadown farmer 280k £1160 £414.00; Gilford farmer 296k £1210 £409.00; Rathfriland farmer 250k £1020 £408.00 and Glenanne farmer 286k £1140 £399.

In the suckler ring an entry of in calf heifers sold to a top of £3000 and others at £2750, £2300 and £2260 each.

Gates open next Saturday morning at 7.30am.