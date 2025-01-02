In pictures: 13 photos from Holestone YFC’s Tramp's Ball

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:50 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 13:01 GMT
Holestone YFC have kindly sent us in these 13 photos from their recent Tramp's Ball in the Five Corners Bar, Ballyclare.

See who you can spot from what a very popular night out for all the young farmers.

Mollie Bell, Laura Ruddy and Katilin Andrew at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFCMollie Bell, Laura Ruddy and Katilin Andrew at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFC
Enjoying their night out at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFCEnjoying their night out at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFC
Louise Moore, Keri McCullen, Julianne Moore and Christie Watson at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFCLouise Moore, Keri McCullen, Julianne Moore and Christie Watson at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFC
Ewan Hoy and Leah McGrath at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFCEwan Hoy and Leah McGrath at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFC
Enjoying their night out at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFCEnjoying their night out at Holestone YFC's Tramps Ball. Picture: Holestone YFC
News you can trust since 1963
