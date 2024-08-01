In pictures: 14 photographs from Donaghadee YFC’s annual friends and family barbecue

Members and supporters gathered together and a great night was had by all.
The night started by everyone catching up over a plate of good food and finished with a good old raffle as well as celebrating assistant club leader John Hamilton's 18th birthday.
A huge thank you to the Russell family for allowing us to use their premises, and to the committee who helped organise and run such a successful night.
The club are looking forward to seeing everyone again in summer 2025.
1. Everyone was keen to get cooking their food at Donaghadee YFC's friends and family barbecue which was held recently. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
Everyone was keen to get cooking their food at Donaghadee YFC's friends and family barbecue which was held recently. Picture: Donaghadee YFC Photo: Donaghadee YFC
2. There was a great atmosphere as everyone got chatting at Donaghadee YFC's friends and family barbecue which was held recently. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
There was a great atmosphere as everyone got chatting at Donaghadee YFC's friends and family barbecue which was held recently. Picture: Donaghadee YFC Photo: Donaghadee YFC
3. The queue formed quickly as food was set out at Donaghadee YFC's friends and family barbecue which was held recently. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
The queue formed quickly as food was set out at Donaghadee YFC's friends and family barbecue which was held recently. Picture: Donaghadee YFC Photo: Donaghadee YFC
4. Supporters waiting patiently on their food at Donaghadee YFC's friends and family barbecue which was held recently. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
Supporters waiting patiently on their food at Donaghadee YFC's friends and family barbecue which was held recently. Picture: Donaghadee YFC Photo: Donaghadee YFC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.