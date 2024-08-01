In pictures: 14 photographs from Donaghadee YFC’s annual friends and family barbecue

Members and supporters gathered together and a great night was had by all.

The night started by everyone catching up over a plate of good food and finished with a good old raffle as well as celebrating assistant club leader John Hamilton's 18th birthday.

A huge thank you to the Russell family for allowing us to use their premises, and to the committee who helped organise and run such a successful night.

The club are looking forward to seeing everyone again in summer 2025.

