The fifth Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships continue this evening at Balmoral Park.

The prestigious show and sale includes a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and will culminate with the ever-popular auction tonight.

The sale of lambs will get underway at 6.15pm, with the sale of calves beginning at 7pm, followed by the beef cattle including breeding heifer.

If you are unable to attend, you can find the sheep sale here and cattle here via MartEye.

