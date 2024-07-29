In pictures: 24 photos from the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:09 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 11:42 BST
The Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run was held last Friday evening down in the the Co Down village.

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage made the journey down to Annalong to capture these photographs from the event.

See who you can spot in his selection of photos.

Andrew Hamilton from Kilkeel and James Annett from Ballymartin who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl Armitage

1. Andrew Hamilton from Kilkeel and James Annett from Ballymartin who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Andrew Hamilton from Kilkeel and James Annett from Ballymartin who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Alastair Beck from Kilkeel and his grandson Elijah Grattan from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl Armitage

2. Alastair Beck from Kilkeel and his grandson Elijah Grattan from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Alastair Beck from Kilkeel and his grandson Elijah Grattan from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Alfie Shields from Kilkeel who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl Armitage

3. Alfie Shields from Kilkeel who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Alfie Shields from Kilkeel who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Iris and Kenny Skillen from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl Armitage

4. Iris and Kenny Skillen from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Iris and Kenny Skillen from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.