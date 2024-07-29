In pictures: 24 photos from the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage made the journey down to Annalong to capture these photographs from the event.
See who you can spot in his selection of photos.
1. Andrew Hamilton from Kilkeel and James Annett from Ballymartin who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Andrew Hamilton from Kilkeel and James Annett from Ballymartin who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage
2. Alastair Beck from Kilkeel and his grandson Elijah Grattan from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Alastair Beck from Kilkeel and his grandson Elijah Grattan from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage
3. Alfie Shields from Kilkeel who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Alfie Shields from Kilkeel who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday in Annalong. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage
4. Iris and Kenny Skillen from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Iris and Kenny Skillen from Annalong who attended the Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run last Friday down in the Co Down town. Picture: Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Darryl Armitage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.