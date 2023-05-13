News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In Pictures: 28 photographs of visitors enjoying their day out at Balmoral Show 2023

Balmoral Show has attracted huge crowds once again to Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

By Joanne Knox
Published 13th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Visitors enjoyed an action-packed schedule of livestock and equestrian classes over the course of the four days, as well as a browse around the many stands at this year’s show. And, overall, the weather was very kind this year, with plenty of sunshine on Friday and Saturday especially.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures below?

Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show.

1. Balmoral Show 2023

Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show. Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show.

2. Balmoral Show 2023

Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show. Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show.

3. Balmoral Show 2023

Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show. Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show.

4. Balmoral Show 2023

Enjoying a day out at this year's Balmoral Show. Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7