In Pictures: 28 photographs of visitors enjoying their day out at Balmoral Show 2023
Balmoral Show has attracted huge crowds once again to Balmoral Park, Lisburn.
By Joanne Knox
Published 13th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Visitors enjoyed an action-packed schedule of livestock and equestrian classes over the course of the four days, as well as a browse around the many stands at this year’s show. And, overall, the weather was very kind this year, with plenty of sunshine on Friday and Saturday especially.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures below?
