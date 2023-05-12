In Pictures: 40 photographs from Friday at Balmoral Show 2023
It was a busy day at Balmoral Show for both spectators and exhibitors.
By Joanne Knox
Published 12th May 2023, 17:17 BST
There was a huge crowd there to enjoy day three of the show (and the glorious weather!). There was plenty of action in the rings, including international show jumping with some big names competing in the popular ClipMyHorse.TV International Accumulator event, as well as interbreed championships over in the sheep rings.
