In pictures: A very welcome return to Bleary YFC’s annual car treasure hunt

Thank you to everyone who came along to take part in what was a great night's craic.

Thank you to Rosemount Cottage Farm Meats for providing the tasty food.

The treasure hunt was enjoyed by all with some tricky clues.

Congratulations to the Spences/Hallidays who were the overall winners of the treasure hunt.

The night also hosted the County Apple Challenge which saw Collone YFC reclaim the title.

1 . County Armagh Apple Challenge winners Collone YFC made up of Linzi Kennedy, Karen Walker, Matthew Livingstone, Harry Agnew and Jamie Bleakney County Armagh Apple Challenge winners Collone YFC made up of Linzi Kennedy, Karen Walker, Matthew Livingstone, Harry Agnew and Jamie Bleakney Photo: Bleary YFC Photo Sales

2 . Two teams enjoying refreshments after the car treasure hunt Two teams enjoying refreshments after the car treasure hunt Photo: Bleary YFC Photo Sales

3 . Sarah Ruddell Helen Laird both Bleary YFC during Bleary YFC's recent treasure hunt Sarah Ruddell Helen Laird both Bleary YFC during Bleary YFC's recent treasure hunt Photo: Bleary YFC Photo Sales