In Pictures: Agri students are celebrated at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus

Scott Sharkey (Dungannon) was awarded with the 2020 DAERA Prize for being top student on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering by Mr Bernard McCloskey, Course Manager at the Greenmount Campus graduation celebration.

Staff at the Greenmount campus, Antrim, were delighted to be able to organise a series of smaller celebration events to mark graduations for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Students from Level 2, Level 3, Foundation and Honours Degree Agriculture and Land-based Engineering courses were applauded by family and friends as they marked the completion of their full-time and part-time courses.

Head of CAFRE education service, Dr. Eric Long, commented: “Graduation is the highlight of our academic calendar, and is a fitting conclusion to a period of hard work and commitment by all of you.

Ben McKinney (Maghera) was awarded with the 2021 Redrock Cup for being the best overall practical engineering student at the Greenmount Graduation by Mr Manus McHenry, Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE.

“It was immensely disappointing for everyone that we were not able to hold our graduation ceremonies in June over the last two years.

“However, this makes our ceremonies even more special allowing us the opportunity to celebrate your achievements.”

Mr Manus McHenry, head of agriculture education, praised the students for adapting to the “unprecedented challenges and restrictions”.

He continued: “Throughout history, it has not always been the biggest or strongest that have survived - but those who have been the most flexible.

Stephanie Bothwell (Lisbellaw) was awarded the 2020 National Sheep Association Cup and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Prize for progress on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma by Mr Manus McHenry, Head of Agriculture Education at the Greenmount Campus graduation celebrations.

“You have shown your resilience.

“We are proud of your achievements and commitment and you have developed steadily and matured as your course progressed.”

Dr. Long, meanwhile, urged the students to continue with their learning and develop new skills.

“We live in a highly competitive world, where the pace of change and the intensity of competition are never slow,” he stated.

Honours Degree in Agricultural Technology Prize winner Aaron Jones (Londonderry) was congratulated on being awarded the 2020 DAERA Prize and first overall in his Industry Placement receiving a Certificate in Professional Studies by Dr Eric Long, Head of Education Service, CAFRE.

“You will need to keep abreast of new technologies and avail of opportunities in order to succeed.

“As a college we are delighted that we, too, are investing in the future of new entrants to the agri-food industry, with the announcement earlier this year of investment and redevelopment plans at Greenmount Campus.”

Mr McHenry concluded: “The academic performance of CAFRE students graduating is a clear indication of the calibre of people attracted to a career in agri-food.

“Our industry can look forward with a positive outlook knowing there is a pool of talented CAFRE graduates out there.”

Dr Eric Long, Head of Education Service, CAFRE congratulated Claire Young (Dungiven) on being awarded the 2021 Norbrook Cup for performance in animal health whilst studying on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma course at Greenmount Campus.

Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma graduate Cormac Mooney (Portglenone) was congratulated by Mrs Irene Downey, Course Manager, when he received the DAERA prize for top 2021 student and the National Sheep Association Cup at the Greenmount Campus graduation celebrations.

Foundation Degree 2021 prize winner Jonathan Hoy (Richhill) was presented with the William Mulligan Memorial Rose Bowl by Dr Eric Long, Head of Education Service CAFRE, at the Greenmount Campus Graduation celebrations.

Foundation degree prize winner Gordon Agnew (Aughnacloy) was congratulated by Professor Victor Gault, School of Biomedical Sciences, Ulster University on being awarded the 2020 Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Cup and William Mulligan Rose Bowl for performance at the CAFRE, Greenmount Campus Graduation celebrations.

Prize winner Sarah Brown (Ballynahinch) was congratulated by Professor Nigel Scollan, GRI Director, School of Biological Science, Queen’s University Belfast on being awarded the 2020 Lynne Dawson Memorial Cup for Livestock Production on the Agricultural Technology Honours Degree course.

Honours Degree in Agricultural Technology Prize winner Michaela Quinn (Cookstown) was congratulated on being awarded the 2021 DAERA Prize for the top student by Professor Nigel Scollan, GRI Director, School of Biological Science, Queen’s University Belfast.

Lisa Burrows (Ballynahinch), Honours Degree in Agricultural Technology 2021 graduate was congratulated on being awarded the Lynne Dawson Memorial Cup for achievement in Livestock Production by Mr Manus McHenry, Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE.

Kathryn Strange (Ballyclare) was awarded the Greenmount Association Cup for best practical skills performance and Rory Fitzsimons (Downpatrick) received the West Prize awarded for endeavour whilst studying part-time on the Level 2 Diploma in Agriculture course by Mr Manus McHenry, Head of Agriculture Education, CAFRE.

Level 3 part-time Agriculture graduates Robert Currie (Larne) and Daniel McGovern (Enniskillen) were congratulated on being awarded prizes at the Greenmount Campus 2021 graduation celebrations by Dr Eric Long, Head of Education Service, CAFRE.

Darryl Geary (Keady) was awarded with the Greenmount Association Cup for best practical skills overall whilst completing the Level 2 Work-based Diploma in Agriculture, Multi-skilling course by Ms Lorna Christie, Course Manager, CAFRE.

Ross Porter (Crumlin) was presented with three prizes at the graduation ceremony at Greenmount Campus. Ross received the 2020 DAERA prize, the Moore Memorial Prize and the Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association Cup for performance during his Level 2 Technical Certificate in Agriculture course from Dr Eric Long, Head of Education Service, CAFRE.

Peter Brown (Moneymore) was awarded with 2021 DAERA Prize and Moore Memorial Prize for being the best overall Level 2 student at the Greenmount Campus graduation celebrations by Dr Eric Long, Head of Education Service, CAFRE.