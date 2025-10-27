In Pictures: Agriculture Awards presented at CAFRE

Joining CAFRE staff on the platform party to congratulate the students were Tracey Teague, Head of Climate Change and Science Innovation Group, DAERA, and Joe McDonald, UK Head of Corporate Affairs, Asda.

As chairperson for the event, Ms Teague welcomed students, family members and industry guests to the ceremony. The Awards Day marked the students’ achievements on Level 2 Agriculture, Floristry and Horticulture courses and Level 3 students’ attainments in Agriculture, Land-based Engineering, Horticulture, and Poultry were also celebrated.

Addressing the audience, CAFRE Director, Paul McHenry, commented: “Take pride in all you’ve accomplished during your time at CAFRE, we are truly proud of you. The qualifications you’ve earned will support you well, no matter which industry you pursue or where your career leads.”

He added: “CAFRE’s commitment to education, knowledge transfer, and innovation is designed to empower those entering and working within the agri-food and land-based sectors. As you progress in your career, stay curious and open to growth. It’s those who embrace lifelong learning and personal development who truly stand out.”

Philip Holdsworth, Senior Lecturer delivered the Agriculture education report.

Mr Holdsworth highlighted that 116 full-time students would be receiving Agriculture and Land-based Engineering qualifications along with a further 112 part-time students.

He congratulated them all saying: “Today you reap the rewards of your assignments, synoptics, exams and endless hours of studying. This year we have eight outstanding Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture students: Matt Boyle, Jacob McAuley, Kris McGookin, James McNeill, David Patton, Jake Robinson, Tom Smyth, and Chloe Thom who have achieved Triple Distinctions grade or higher, an exceptional level of academic success.

“Louis Clarke and Hannah Smallwoods achieved Distinction grade or higher on the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Agriculture, a fantastic accomplishment. While many Level 2 students traditionally return home to farm, 40% of this year’s cohort have chosen to continue their studies on Level 3 courses at CAFRE, reflecting their growing ambition. For those returning to farm, we hope the friendships formed at CAFRE will be a lasting asset to you both personally and professionally.”

Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering student Andrew Mackey was recognised for his high achievement on the programme.

“Andrew’s adventurous spirit has taken him to New Zealand where he’s currently working a season,” noted Mr Holdsworth.

Reporting on the Work-based and Apprenticeship programmes, Mr Holdsworth remarked: “Work related training is very popular. This year 112 students successfully gained qualifications at Levels 2 and 3. These students balance study with work, a real testament to their desire to succeed. A special word of congratulations is also extended to the twelve farmers who supply Pilgrims on achieving their Level 3 Work-based Poultry qualification.”

Mr Holdsworth encouraged all the students to: “Believe in yourselves and your abilities, just as we at CAFRE believe in you. Confidence is key, but so too is listening. Be open to good advice, whether it comes from those celebrating with you today or from the people you meet along the way,” concluded Mr Holdsworth.

Joe McDonald, UK Head of Corporate Affairs, Asda, was welcomed to the stage as Guest Speaker at the event.

Mr McDonald delivered an inspiring address, remarking: “Today marks the start of an exciting chapter as you enter into a vibrant and evolving industry, from horticulture and agriculture to landscaping, floristry, and engineering, the career paths ahead are as diverse as they are exciting.”

Commenting on the agri-food supply sector, Mr McDonald highlighted it as the backbone of the everyday economy.

“No matter how advanced technology becomes, society will always rely on farms, food growers, producers, and retailers, and that gives your future real strength," he said. “The opportunities for you are real, and they are growing.”

For those continuing their studies, he urged them to: “Keep the same energy and ambition that brought you here today. Lifelong learning is the key to standing out and staying ahead. Your career might not follow the path you expect, mine didn’t. In 2013, I joined Asda and found that success comes down to people and purpose. Twelve years on, I’m proud to lead Corporate Affairs in one of the UK’s biggest retailers. With 20 million customers a week, every decision matters, from supporting farmers to protecting the environment. It’s a fast-paced, fascinating industry, and it all started with saying yes to an unexpected opportunity.

“CAFRE has equipped you to be part of the next wave of innovators driving productivity, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in the everyday economy, an industry that touches every life, every day,” concluded Mr McDonald.

1 . Agriculture Awards presented at CAFRE The Martin sisters from Dromara celebrated a memorable occasion at the Awards Day Ceremony held at Greenmount Campus. Penni (left) and Elise (right) successfully completed the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture, while their younger sister, Annabelle (centre), was recognised for completing the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Agriculture. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Agriculture Awards presented at CAFRE Liam Doyle from Ballyward received the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Prize for progress on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture at the Awards Day. Congratulating Liam are Derek Lough, Chief Executive Officer, YFCU and Mark Poots, Agriculture Lecturer, CAFRE. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Agriculture Awards presented at CAFRE The Ulster Bank Cup for the best overall dairy production student on the Level 3 Apprenticeship/Diploma in Work-based Agriculture was presented to Timothy Burke from Whitecross. Congratulating Timothy are Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Philip Holdsworth, Senior Agriculture Lecturer, CAFRE. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Agriculture Awards presented at CAFRE James Patterson from Ballykelly received the Greenmount Association Cup awarded for overall performance in practical skills on the Level 2 Apprenticeship/Diploma in Work-based Agriculture. Congratulating James is Patrick Fee, Secretary of the Greenmount Association. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales