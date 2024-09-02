In pictures: Ahoghill YFC host ‘best barbecue of the year’
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 10:30 BST
Ahoghill YFC recently held their annual barbecue, which was without doubt the ‘best barbecue of the year’.
Ahoghill YFC have kindly send in these photographs from the barbecue
See who you can spot at the barbecue.
1. Aimee McBurney and Lucy Cross enjoying their night at the Ahoghill YFC barbecue. Picture: Ahoghill YFC
Aimee McBurney and Lucy Cross enjoying their night at the Ahoghill YFC barbecue. Picture: Ahoghill YFC Photo: Ahoghill YFC
2. Kathryn Marshall and Ruth Dick at the Ahoghill YFC barbecue. Picture: Ahoghill YFC
Kathryn Marshall and Ruth Dick at the Ahoghill YFC barbecue. Picture: Ahoghill YFC Photo: Ahoghill YFC
3. Members from Biggar YFC all the way from Scotland at the Ahoghill YFC barbecue. Picture: Ahoghill YFC
Members from Biggar YFC all the way from Scotland at the Ahoghill YFC barbecue. Picture: Ahoghill YFC Photo: Ahoghill YFC
4. Catherine Chesney and Sarah Chesney at the Ahoghill YFC barbecue. Picture: Ahoghill YFC
Catherine Chesney and Sarah Chesney at the Ahoghill YFC barbecue. Picture: Ahoghill YFC Photo: Ahoghill YFC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.