Members were supplied with the wood and screws and were left to make their bookcase ensuring it was within the measurements required.

A big well done must go to those who placed and to the winning team on the evening who will now progress to the final at Armagh Show.

Placing third, Straid YFC 2, second, Lisnamurrican YFC 2, and first and through to the finals is Lisnamurrican YFC 3.

1 . fw IMG-20240508-WA0005.jpg On May 8, Co Antrim members were tasked with building a book case in the recent Build It Competition. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . fw IMG-20240508-WA0019.jpg On May 8, Co Antrim members were tasked with building a book case in the recent Build It Competition. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . fw IMG-20240508-WA0009.jpg On May 8, Co Antrim members were tasked with building a book case in the recent Build It Competition. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . fw IMG-20240508-WA0032.jpg On May 8, Co Antrim members were tasked with building a book case in the recent Build It Competition. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales