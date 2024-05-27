Main organiser Myles Williams expressed thanks to “All the tractor drivers who came along. Without yourselves the show couldn’t go on and your support is greatly appreciated

“I would also like to take this time to thank the members on the public who travelled from far and near to support us on the day

“Thanks to everybody who donated to a great cause Macmillan Cancer. I would like to give a special thanks to Philip Strange and Leslie Crothers for putting on fantastic entertainment. They were enjoyed by all.

“A thanks also has to go to Norman Boyle who donated the lorry for the day as a stage – and to Harry Irvine for driving her over and getting her parked. Lastly I would like to thank Councillor Michael Stewart and Ian Cameron for all the support and organising the event. It was a fantastic day had by all.