In pictures: Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Gathering hits the road

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 27th May 2024, 14:53 BST
THE BALLYCLARE May Fair kicked off on Saturday with the Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club’s Vintage Tractor Gathering, held in the Square Car Park, Ballyclare.

Main organiser Myles Williams expressed thanks to “All the tractor drivers who came along. Without yourselves the show couldn’t go on and your support is greatly appreciated

“I would also like to take this time to thank the members on the public who travelled from far and near to support us on the day

“Thanks to everybody who donated to a great cause Macmillan Cancer. I would like to give a special thanks to Philip Strange and Leslie Crothers for putting on fantastic entertainment. They were enjoyed by all.

“A thanks also has to go to Norman Boyle who donated the lorry for the day as a stage – and to Harry Irvine for driving her over and getting her parked. Lastly I would like to thank Councillor Michael Stewart and Ian Cameron for all the support and organising the event. It was a fantastic day had by all.

“Special thanks to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the use of the ground it’s much appreciated.”

A Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club sign

A Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club sign Photo: Picasa

Harold Harkin

Harold Harkin Photo: Picasa

Entertaining the crowds, Philip Strange, Doagh

Entertaining the crowds, Philip Strange, Doagh Photo: Picasa

Philip Strange's gypsy caravane

Philip Strange's gypsy caravane Photo: Picasa

