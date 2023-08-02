In pictures: Ballywalter YFC hold their annual barbecue
Ballywalter YFC recently held their annual barbecue at Stoneyfalls Stables.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
There was an excellent turnout of young farmers from far and wide, clubs represented included Ballywalter YFC, Donaghadee YFC and Ballymiscaw YFC.
The club were delighted with how well the night went and they hope that everyone enjoyed themselves.
They are, of course, ever grateful for the support.
Check out these photographs from the event and see who you can spot.
Why not share your YFC events, stories, pics and videos with Farming Life, email them into [email protected] or [email protected].