In pictures: Busy first day for cattle and sheep judging at the Balmoral Show

The first day at this year’s Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 10th May 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:33 BST

But the atmosphere has not been dampened by the weather and the crowds have enjoyed all that is on offer at this year's show.

It has been a busy day for cattle and sheep judging, as these photographs from the show attest.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn, today Wednesday (10 May), and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

IMG_7003.jpg

The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers. Photo: Farming Life

IMG_6991.jpg

The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers Photo: Picture: Farming Life

IMG_7007.jpg

The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers Photo: Picture: Farming Life

The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers. Picture: Farming Life

IMG_7018.jpg

The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers. Picture: Farming Life Photo: Picture: Farming Life

