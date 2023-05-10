In pictures: Busy first day for cattle and sheep judging at the Balmoral Show

The first day at this year’s Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers.

But the atmosphere has not been dampened by the weather and the crowds have enjoyed all that is on offer at this year's show.

It has been a busy day for cattle and sheep judging, as these photographs from the show attest.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn, today Wednesday (10 May), and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

1 . IMG_7003.jpg The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers. Photo: Farming Life Photo Sales

2 . IMG_6991.jpg The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers Photo: Picture: Farming Life Photo Sales

3 . IMG_7007.jpg The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers Photo: Picture: Farming Life Photo Sales

4 . IMG_7018.jpg The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers. Picture: Farming Life Photo: Picture: Farming Life Photo Sales