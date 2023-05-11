In pictures: Busy second day for cattle and sheep judging at the Balmoral Show

The 2023 Balmoral Show continued today after a very successful first day yesterday.

The weather continued to be hit and miss between the showers but that hasn't stopped show-goers from turning out in droves.

Judging continues apace in all the livestock classes, the cattle and sheep fields being exceptionally popular.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, got underway yesterday, and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

Howard McIlwaine chats with Sarah McCoy from Ulster Bank

Dr Tom Cole

Reserve female Zwartble went to Elaine with Sarah McCloy from Uster Bank

Danny McGivern from Ulster Bank chats with Michael Watson