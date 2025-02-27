In Pictures: CAFRE events highlight details of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme

CAFRE has commenced delivery of a series of awareness events highlighting details of each of the schemes within the Programme including the Farm Sustainability Payment, Beef Sustainability Package and Farming with Nature Package.

Details are also being provided on the new Knowledge Transfer programmes that will be managed and delivered by CAFRE with an opportunity for farmers and growers to register an interest in applying to these when they open.

There is still an opportunity to attend these important events in your local area:

- Tuesday 4 March, Mourne Country Hotel, Newry

- Thursday 6 March, Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine

- Monday 10 March, Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane

- Wednesday 12 March, Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch

Three information sessions will be held at each location, at 11am, 2pm and 7.30pm.

Following each session there will be an opportunity to discuss with CAFRE advisers how your business can benefit from the Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

Prebooking is not required.

For more information, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk

