In Pictures: CAFRE students attend ‘Opportunities for Employment in Agriculture’ event

Over 30 agricultural businesses showcased the range of job roles and career opportunities available within the sector.

Exhibitors also used the opportunity to meet students interested in work placement opportunities, with an extensive range of possibilities on offer.

Joe Mulholland, the event organiser and CAFRE’s further and higher education placement manager, commented: “We were delighted to welcome over 200 students to the event, which had over 90 jobs displayed on the ‘jobs wall’.

“Events like this provide an important platform for employers to meet face-to-face with those CAFRE students seeking work placements and those investigating career opportunities.”

During the morning event, students were treated to a complimentary breakfast bap and beverage kindly, sponsored by the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Martin McKendry, CAFRE college director commented: “We are very grateful to the UFU for partnering with us at this event, which will enable all levels of agricultural graduates to get their careers kick started.

“The range of roles is truly outstanding – ranging from production agriculture jobs with options for share farming agreements, right through to graduate training programmes with leading agricultural businesses.

“The future is very bright for all our graduates.”

Businesses had HR staff available to explain job roles and application procedures.

Company representatives provided fantastic feedback and were delighted to have met so many potential employees at one event.

Derek Lough, UFU membership director, added: “Thank you to all the team at CAFRE for putting on a fantastic event and inviting us to be part of it.

“We had so many positive conversations with students about their future opportunities to work in the agriculture industry.

“We are already looking forward to next year’s event,” he concluded.

1. Eamonn Matthews outlines roles available at AI Services. Photo Sales

2. Clarence Calderwood, United Feeds and Robbie Mc Neill final year Advanced Technical Extended Diploma student. Photo Sales

3. John McAllister, Land Mobility, YFCU discussed opportunities for share farming with BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology student Lauren Stinson. Photo Sales

4. Students enjoy breakfast kindly sponsored by UFU. Photo Sales