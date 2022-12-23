In Pictures: Causeway Coast and Glens 2022 Christmas window winners announced

Organised by the council’s town and village management team, the annual contest encourages business owners to get into the spirit of Christmas with festive window displays that give the town centres an extra seasonal sparkle.

With a beautifully hand-crafted trophy, made by local business No9 Creations on offer to the winning window in each location, the competition this year was once again very strong.

Advertisement

The decorated windows in 12 towns and villages were assessed by independent judges, with winners this year being selected for their ability to capture both the spirit of Christmas whilst also putting across the shop local ethos.

Blandina O’Hara and Kathy Kinsella of The Coffee Hut Portstewart, really focussed on a festive and winning welcome for their customers.

Congratulating everyone who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I’d like to thank all the businesses across the Borough for embracing this year’s window competition with such festive creativity.

“Our towns and villages offer a vibrant selection of options for shoppers and have looked fantastic again this year. It is great to see these yuletide windows adding to the town centre Christmas atmosphere.

Advertisement

“I know residents of the borough and visitors alike really appreciate the work that business owners in the borough do at this time of year, and with just a few shopping days left before the big day, I know they will all provide a great service and Christmas welcome to town centre shoppers who support them by shopping local.

“Congratulations to everyone who participated and well done to the winners for each location.”

Advertisement

Emma Richmond of Emma Richmond Opticians, with her trophy for best Ballycastle Christmas Window, showing that Santa shops local and looks cool in his sunglasses

The 2022 winners were:

Advertisement

- Ballycastle - Emma Richmond Opticians

- Ballykelly - Hunters

Advertisement

- Ballymoney - McCurdy Hamilton Travel

This year’s trophy for the winners of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councils Christmas Window Competition has been hand-made by local maker No9 Creations.

Advertisement

- Bushmills – Taylor Yates

- Coleraine – CeCes Cakes & Bakes

Advertisement

- Cushendall – St Vincent de Paul

- Dungiven – Groogans

Advertisement

Gemma Caldwell of CeCe’s Coleraine, really showcased her products in the winning colour co-ordinated window display.

- Garvagh – Angles Hair Designs

Advertisement

- Kilrea – Pretty Petals

- Limavady – Cloth & Clay

Advertisement

- Portrush - Blue Moon

- Portstewart – The Coffee Hut

Advertisement

Each winning business was presented with a bespoke handmade trophy made locally by No9 Creations, in recognition of their success.

Liz Broadway of Blue Moon was delighted to accept the winning Christmas Window trophy for Portrush.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with the latest news from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council by visiting to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Pretty Petals, Kilrea won the 2022 Christmas Window competition, pictured is Tracy Dillon who was delighted that their very on-trend Christmas display was recognised by the judges.

Claire Savage of Cloth and Clay accepted the winning trophy for Limavady, the judging panel liked how the traditional display used products and encouraged shoppers into the store.

Advertisement

Gillian Knight pictured with the wining trophy for Garvagh, Angles Hair Designs impressed the judges with their traditional Father Christmas display.

Carmen Duffy of Hunters Ballykelly, with the winning trophy - the judges thought they were real stars this year.

Advertisement

Tara Purcell, Tory Kennedy and Deborah Aiken of McCurdy Hamilton Travel in Ballymoney brought their winter wonderland to Ballymoney town centre and were delighted to win the Christmas Window competition for Ballymoney.

Karen Groogan of Groogans Dungiven really ensured customers were drawn in store with a very festive winning display that really caught the eye.

Advertisement