IN PICTURES: Charity tractor run raises money for Air Ambulance NI

Mosside Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney, has thanked everyone who supported the run, with approximately 80 tractors in attendance.
Boys and girls were invited to get involved by bringing along their pedal tractors for a fun race after the ‘big’ machines returned!
Food and refreshments were enjoyed by all when they returned.
Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
pictured at Mosside Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Saturday to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
