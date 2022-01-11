IN PICTURES: Children’s Drag Hunt raises £3,000 for the Cancer Fund for Children

Their support is focused not just on the young person, but on the whole family.

They aim is to empower, connect and strengthen them, so they feel equipped to deal with whatever the future may hold. Cancer Fund for Children is also there to help bereaved families cope with the emotional pain of losing a child to cancer.

Over 70 riders both young and old turned out to enjoy the drag hunt through beautiful countryside with over 50 fences, the drag hunt made for a fun packed afternoon. An amazing amount of £3000 was raised, which was then presented to Mairead from the Cancer Fund for Children NI.

The organisers would like to thank the helpers, neighbours and friends and the landowners.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

1. Lexi Kerr Photo Sales

2. Penny O'Hare Photo Sales

3. Adam Boggs Photo Sales

4. Ted Geary Photo Sales