In pictures: Co Armagh YFC have a great few days at the Balmoral Show

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:32 BST

A massive well done to everyone who took part in this year’s Balmoral Show.

Congratulations to Collone YFC Ladies on being placed second in the football finals and to the two boys teams for making it to the finals.

Well done must go to the Co Armagh ladies, Collone YFC and Mountnorris YFC tug of war teams

Well done to William Jackson from Bleary YFC and George Porter from Mountnorris YFC who represented Co Armagh in the machinery handling finals.

George Porter (Mountnorris YFC) and William Jackson (Bleary YFC)George Porter (Mountnorris YFC) and William Jackson (Bleary YFC)
George Porter (Mountnorris YFC) and William Jackson (Bleary YFC)

In the stock judging, dairy competition George Porter was placed first.

Well done to James Scroggie who also took part.

A big thank you to members Amy Ritchie, Helen Laird, Linzi Kennedy, Karen Walker, Matthew Livingstone, Ruth McWhirter, Emma Ross who all represented YFCU at the stand and helped steward events.

An impressive representation for Co Armagh YFC.

Emma Ross (Mountnorris YFC) and Linzi Kennedy (Collone YFC)Emma Ross (Mountnorris YFC) and Linzi Kennedy (Collone YFC)
Emma Ross (Mountnorris YFC) and Linzi Kennedy (Collone YFC)
County Armagh YFC who attended this year's Balmoral Show - Collone YFC girls football team, Rebecca and Grace George, Ashley and Laura Neill and Robyn HarperCounty Armagh YFC who attended this year's Balmoral Show - Collone YFC girls football team, Rebecca and Grace George, Ashley and Laura Neill and Robyn Harper
County Armagh YFC who attended this year's Balmoral Show - Collone YFC girls football team, Rebecca and Grace George, Ashley and Laura Neill and Robyn Harper

