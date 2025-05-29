In pictures: Co Armagh YFC have a great few days at the Balmoral Show
Congratulations to Collone YFC Ladies on being placed second in the football finals and to the two boys teams for making it to the finals.
Well done must go to the Co Armagh ladies, Collone YFC and Mountnorris YFC tug of war teams
Well done to William Jackson from Bleary YFC and George Porter from Mountnorris YFC who represented Co Armagh in the machinery handling finals.
In the stock judging, dairy competition George Porter was placed first.
Well done to James Scroggie who also took part.
A big thank you to members Amy Ritchie, Helen Laird, Linzi Kennedy, Karen Walker, Matthew Livingstone, Ruth McWhirter, Emma Ross who all represented YFCU at the stand and helped steward events.
An impressive representation for Co Armagh YFC.
