In pictures: Collone YFC celebrate another great year at club dinner

The guest speaker on the evening was Joyce Allen, one of the vice presidents of the YFCU and a member of Moneymore YFC.

The club would like to thank Killeen for the use of the hall, Gilberry Fayre for the food and Rodney Herron for the music.

The club also thanked their members for their participation in competitions and events over the year.

Well done to the outgoing officer bearers for making the last year of Collone YFC such a huge success.

See below the prize winners.

Junior member of the year - Zara Ratcliffe

Senior member of the year - Sophie Hawthorne

Most outstanding member - Robyn Harpur

Best newcomer - Matthew Spence

Club ambassador - Linzi Kennedy

Most proficient member - Karen Walker

Silage assessment - Ashley Neill and Karen Walker

Prepared public speaking - Sarah Ross

Dairy stock judging - Robyn Harpur

Sheep stock judging - Karen Walker

Beef stock judging - Karen Walker

Overall stockman - Karen Walker and Laura Neill

Machinery handling - Harry Chambers

Floral art - Courtney Halliday

Ulster Young Farmer - Heidi Hamilton

Presidents awards - Karen Walker, Ian Walker, Sophie Hawthorne, Ruth McWhirter, Matthew Livingstone, Zara Ratcliffe and Linzi Kennedy

The members then took time to celebrate two birthdays with some cake following the awards presentation.

The club dinner marked the end of the club year however there will be various summer events, keep an eye out on the club’s social media for more details.

Best newcomer Matthew Spence at the club dinner. Picture: Collone YFC

Sheep stock judging first place Karen Walker, second place Jack Wilson and third place Laura Neill at the club dinner. Picture: Collone YFC

Overall stockman of the year Laura Neill and Karen Walker at the club dinner. Picture: Collone YFC