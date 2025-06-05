In pictures: Collone YFC celebrate another great year at club dinner

The guest speaker on the evening was Joyce Allen, one of the vice presidents of the YFCU and a member of Moneymore YFC.
The club would like to thank Killeen for the use of the hall, Gilberry Fayre for the food and Rodney Herron for the music.
The club also thanked their members for their participation in competitions and events over the year.
Well done to the outgoing officer bearers for making the last year of Collone YFC such a huge success.
See below the prize winners.
Junior member of the year - Zara Ratcliffe
Senior member of the year - Sophie Hawthorne
Most outstanding member - Robyn Harpur
Best newcomer - Matthew Spence
Club ambassador - Linzi Kennedy
Most proficient member - Karen Walker
Silage assessment - Ashley Neill and Karen Walker
Prepared public speaking - Sarah Ross
Dairy stock judging - Robyn Harpur
Sheep stock judging - Karen Walker
Beef stock judging - Karen Walker
Overall stockman - Karen Walker and Laura Neill
Machinery handling - Harry Chambers
Floral art - Courtney Halliday
Ulster Young Farmer - Heidi Hamilton
Presidents awards - Karen Walker, Ian Walker, Sophie Hawthorne, Ruth McWhirter, Matthew Livingstone, Zara Ratcliffe and Linzi Kennedy
The members then took time to celebrate two birthdays with some cake following the awards presentation.
The club dinner marked the end of the club year however there will be various summer events, keep an eye out on the club’s social media for more details.
