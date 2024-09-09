In pictures: Collone YFC hold charity tractor run

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 9th Sep 2024, 12:01 BST
On Sunday, 25th August Collone YFC held their annual tractor run in aid of this year charity Brainwaves NI, a charity close to the hearts of members in the club.

Despite the poor weather, the club got an amazing turnout of 109 tractors.

The club would like to extend their thanks to everyone who helped out or supported the tractor run in anyway.

Although the final amount raised has not been finalised the total promises to be considerable given the interest at the run and the other events that have already or are due to take place which will also contribute to the final number.

Collone YFC hosting their annual tractor run, in aid of this year's charity Brainwaves NI. Picture: Collone YFC

1. collone yfc tractor 1.jpeg

Collone YFC hosting their annual tractor run, in aid of this year's charity Brainwaves NI. Picture: Collone YFC Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Stephen and Charlie Downard. Picture: Collone YFC

2. collone yfc tractor 14.jpeg

Stephen and Charlie Downard. Picture: Collone YFC Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Friends waiting for the tractor run to begin. Picture: Collone YFC

3. collone yfc tractor 15.jpg

Friends waiting for the tractor run to begin. Picture: Collone YFC Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Spectators brave the rain to check out the tractor talent. Picture: Collone YFC

4. Spectators brave the rain to check out the tractor talent

Spectators brave the rain to check out the tractor talent. Picture: Collone YFC Photo: Collone YFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice