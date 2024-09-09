Despite the poor weather, the club got an amazing turnout of 109 tractors.
The club would like to extend their thanks to everyone who helped out or supported the tractor run in anyway.
Although the final amount raised has not been finalised the total promises to be considerable given the interest at the run and the other events that have already or are due to take place which will also contribute to the final number.
1. collone yfc tractor 1.jpeg
Collone YFC hosting their annual tractor run, in aid of this year's charity Brainwaves NI. Picture: Collone YFC Photo: Collone YFC
2. collone yfc tractor 14.jpeg
Stephen and Charlie Downard. Picture: Collone YFC Photo: Collone YFC
3. collone yfc tractor 15.jpg
Friends waiting for the tractor run to begin. Picture: Collone YFC Photo: Collone YFC
4. Spectators brave the rain to check out the tractor talent
Spectators brave the rain to check out the tractor talent. Picture: Collone YFC Photo: Collone YFC
