In pictures: Collone YFC showcase their club at the Armagh County Show

The club’s members had a very busy week preparing for the show with many members helping with the set up and takedown of the show.

The club was delighted to host the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster floral art finals in their stand in the morning, this was a great event with many members of the public calling in to view the arrangements.

The theme was ‘plant perfection’ with Sophie Hawthorne, Matthew Livingstone, Courtney Halliday and Rebecca George taking part.

Rebecca George was placed second in the 16-18 age category. Despite the rainy weather conditions the club held the Farmers Dash in the main arena at the show, with five teams taking part in the relay style races which included the wheel barrow race, the three legged race and the sack race.

The competition was very kindly sponsored by Redrock Machinery and their representative William McCracken presented the two winning teams with their prize.

The top spots were won by the two Collone teams who were placed first and second, they decided to donate their prize money to the clubs charities PIPs Hope and Support and Rural Support with the entry fees from the competition also being donated to the charities. In the afternoon the club hosted their annual jiving competition which drew a great crowd to the stand, Farmer Dan provided music from 1-3pm.

The competition was very kindly judged by Emma Ferris and the standards were high, in first place was Sophie and Charlie, in second place was Sophie and Maria and in third place were Robyn and Clarise. The club also sponsored the young handlers competition in the sheep section of the show for the second year, what a great way to support the future of farming.

It was great to see so many club members bringing home rosettes from the show also. In the afternoon a Collone team took part in the novice tug of war competition which was run alongside the Northern Ireland championship, the team Harry Chambers, Harry Agnew, Joel Milligan, Luke Williamson, Joe Black, Karen Walker and Rebecca McAdam were placed second overall in a very tough competition. Six Collone YFC members took part in the Young Farmers section of the home industries competition with all members placing in the two categories which were a life sized scarecrow and a floral arrangement in a vessel from the farm.

Karen Walker also won the Armagh County Agricultural Show Cup for best exhibit in show for her floral arrangement.

1 . Collone YFC members at their stand at the show. Collone YFC members at their stand at the show. Photo: Collone YFC Photo Sales

2 . Rebecca George who placed second in the floral art finals in the 16-18 age category Rebecca George who placed second in the floral art finals in the 16-18 age category Photo: Collone YFC Photo Sales

3 . James Scroggie, Daniel Sloane, Zara Ratcliffe and Grace George being presented their prize from William McCracken (Redrock Machinery) for winning the ‘Farmers Dash’. James Scroggie, Daniel Sloane, Zara Ratcliffe and Grace George being presented their prize from William McCracken (Redrock Machinery) for winning the ‘Farmers Dash’. Photo: Collone YFC Photo Sales