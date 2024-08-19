A bit of rain didn’t destroy the high spirits of all the drivers at run made their way through the Co Down town.

Donaghadee YFC have kindly sent in this selection of photographs from the run.

See who you can spot in the photographs.

Nathan Clarke ready to participate in the run organised by Donaghadee YFC. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Joanna Caughey and Sophie Coulter who registered vehicles for the Donaghadee YFC's tractor run. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Stewards Phil and Christina on their way back to the rugby club during the Donaghadee YFC's tractor run. Picture: Donaghadee YFC