The vintage tractor section began to fill up for the Donaghadee YFC's tractor run. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

In pictures: Despite the poor weather, nothing dampens Donaghadee YFC’s tractor run

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 19th Aug 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 10:40 BST
Despite the poor weather forecast, there was a great turnout of both vintage and modern vehicles for the Donaghadee YFC’s tractor run which was held recently.

A bit of rain didn’t destroy the high spirits of all the drivers at run made their way through the Co Down town.

Donaghadee YFC have kindly sent in this selection of photographs from the run.

See who you can spot in the photographs.

Nathan Clarke ready to participate in the run organised by Donaghadee YFC. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Joanna Caughey and Sophie Coulter who registered vehicles for the Donaghadee YFC's tractor run. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Stewards Phil and Christina on their way back to the rugby club during the Donaghadee YFC's tractor run. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Carson's Ices van serving ice cream to participants and spectators for the Donaghadee YFC's tractor run. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

