In pictures: Donaghadee YFC hold annual Christmas awards dinner
Donaghadee YFC recently held their annual Christmas awards dinner.
The dinner was held in the Bull and Claw in Donaghadee.
The night started with a delicious meal followed by the handing out of prizes from the 2023/2024 competition year.
Donaghadee YFC have kindly send us in the following photographs from the night.
