In pictures: Donaghadee YFC hold annual Christmas awards dinner

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Donaghadee YFC recently held their annual Christmas awards dinner.

The dinner was held in the Bull and Claw in Donaghadee.

The night started with a delicious meal followed by the handing out of prizes from the 2023/2024 competition year.

Donaghadee YFC have kindly send us in the following photographs from the night.

James McDowell with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and ClawJames McDowell with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and Claw
James McDowell with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and Claw
James Rankin with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and ClawJames Rankin with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and Claw
James Rankin with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and Claw
David Hamilton with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and ClawDavid Hamilton with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and Claw
David Hamilton with his award at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas awards dinner at the Bull and Claw

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice