In pictures: Donegal IFA (Irish Farmers Association) County Executive

Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep Chairman, Neville Myles, Livestock Chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA Livestock Executive, Adrian Gallagher, National IFA Sheep Chairman and George Starritt, Animal Health Chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson

Paddy Gildea, Shannon Porter and Frank McClean at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson

Photographer Clive Wasson has kindly sent in these photographs from the County Executive.

The meeting was attended by Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep chairman, Neville Myles, livestock chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA livestock executive, Adrian Gallagher, national IFA sheep chairman and George Starritt, animal health chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive.

The Donegal IFA (Irish Farmers Association) County Executive was held earlier this week.