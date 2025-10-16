In pictures: Donegal IFA (Irish Farmers Association) County Executive

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:46 BST
The Donegal IFA (Irish Farmers Association) County Executive was held earlier this week.

The meeting was attended by Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep chairman, Neville Myles, livestock chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA livestock executive, Adrian Gallagher, national IFA sheep chairman and George Starritt, animal health chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive.

Photographer Clive Wasson has kindly sent in these photographs from the County Executive.

Paddy Gildea, Shannon Porter and Frank McClean at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson

1. Paddy Gildea, Shannon Porter and Frank McClean at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson

Paddy Gildea, Shannon Porter and Frank McClean at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Paddy Gildea, Shannon Porter and Frank McClean at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson

2. Paddy Gildea, Shannon Porter and Frank McClean at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson

Paddy Gildea, Shannon Porter and Frank McClean at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep Chairman, Neville Myles, Livestock Chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA Livestock Executive, Adrian Gallagher, National IFA Sheep Chairman and George Starritt, Animal Health Chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson

3. Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep Chairman, Neville Myles, Livestock Chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA Livestock Executive, Adrian Gallagher, National IFA Sheep Chairman and George Starritt, Animal Health Chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson

Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep Chairman, Neville Myles, Livestock Chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA Livestock Executive, Adrian Gallagher, National IFA Sheep Chairman and George Starritt, Animal Health Chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep Chairman, Neville Myles, Livestock Chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA Livestock Executive, Adrian Gallagher, National IFA Sheep Chairman and George Starritt, Animal Health Chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson

4. Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep Chairman, Neville Myles, Livestock Chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA Livestock Executive, Adrian Gallagher, National IFA Sheep Chairman and George Starritt, Animal Health Chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson

Tommy Mullen, Donegal Sheep Chairman, Neville Myles, Livestock Chairman, Joe Sweeney, Donegal IFA Chairman, Tomas Bourke, IFA Livestock Executive, Adrian Gallagher, National IFA Sheep Chairman and George Starritt, Animal Health Chairman at the Donegal Irish Farmers Association (IFA) County Executive. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice