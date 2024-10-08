In pictures: Donegal Pedigree Suffolk breeders show and sale at Raphoe Mart

The champion Suffolk was owned by John Doherty. Judging at the show and sale was by Lesley Liggett.
Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to capture these photographs from the show and sale.
1. John Doherty with the show champion with Niall Cassidy, South of Ireland Suffolk Sheep Society, and judge, Lesley Liggett at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
John Doherty with the show champion with Niall Cassidy, South of Ireland Suffolk Sheep Society, and judge, Lesley Liggett at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
2. Sam Wilson, first place shearling and Lesley Liggett, judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
Sam Wilson, first place shearling and Lesley Liggett, judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
3. John Mulloy, Glencolmcille, Matthew Mulloy and James Molloy with the champion ewe lamb and Lesley Liggett, judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
John Mulloy, Glencolmcille, Matthew Mulloy and James Molloy with the champion ewe lamb and Lesley Liggett, judge at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
4. John Doherty, Malin Head, and his champion ram at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
John Doherty, Malin Head, and his champion ram at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders show and sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
