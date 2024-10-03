In pictures: Dungiven YFC Take Over the Depot Venue in Limavady for the night

There was a great turnout for the club night, with members, family and friends attending, as well as plenty of club members from elsewhere in Northern Ireland in attendance.
Dungiven YFC have kindly sent in these photos from the event.
Have a look and see who you can spot.
1. Zara Fulton, Jill Fulton, club members, Gareth Artt, Curragh YFC, Laura Fulton, club member, and Ruben McCalister, Moycraig YFC. Picture: Dungiven YFC
2. Enjoying their night out at the Dungiven YFC take over at Depot Venue, Limavady. Picture: Dungiven YFC
3. Enjoying their night out at the Dungiven YFC take over at Depot Venue, Limavady. Picture: Dungiven YFC
4. Ellie May Moore, Thomas Warnock and Mollie Blair enjoying their night out at the Dungiven YFC take over at Depot Venue, Limavady. Picture: Dungiven YFC
