In Pictures: Fane Valley supports Northern Ireland's agriculture industry during show season

With principal/headline relationships and sponsorship with the top three agri shows in Northern Ireland , spread geographically across Fane Valley’s key business areas. Armagh Show, Antrim Show and Clogher Valley show have become stand out dates in the family calendar for years now. All three shows combined boast around 100,000 visitors attending these one-day events and Fane Valley is at the heart of them all.

Niall McCool, Fane Valley Group – Communications and Marketing Manager said, “We are very proud of our strong partnerships with many shows across the province. We support over ten local shows in a range of ways throughout the year and feel strongly that we should give back to the community we operate in and support our rural and farmer customer through the shows in which they are so committed and involved in. Armagh, Antrim and Clogher Valley shows are three fantastic family events and we are privileged to be involved with them.”